Daily service from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport to Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando - Sanford returns in October

One-way fares as low as $39 from Florida to Montreal

EDMONTON, AB, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, announced daily flights from Montreal to Florida beginning October 29, 2023. The airline will fly to each of Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando-Sanford (SFB) from Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

Service to Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando-Sanford will be daily, giving passengers flexibility and choice when it comes to booking their winter sun getaway.

Florida is incredibly popular for Montrealers, but historically the fares have been very high," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, Flair Airlines. "Our Florida routes have proven popular across our network and so it's a natural fit to offer service from Montreal."

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $109 on flights from Montreal to Ft. Lauderdale, $119 from Montreal to Orlando-Sanford. One-way fares from Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando-Sanford are $49 and $39, respectively, representing some of the lowest fares ever seen between the cities.

There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com

