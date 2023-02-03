Flair Airlines appoints Chief Digital Officer

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Flair Airlines, Canada's leading low-fare airline, today announced that Aaron Dhanda will join the company in the role Chief Digital Officer. The appointment of Mr. Dhanda reflects the growing importance of the technology in delivering the lowest costs and best customer experience in the Canadian airline industry.

With more than 15 years experience in the airline, retail, and banking industries, Mr. Dhanda will lead a team that manages the core information technology and digital platforms within Flair Airlines. Mr. Dhanda was previously Head of Technology – Data for easyJet in the UK as well as Head of Data Technology and Products for Marks & Spencer.

"Flair Airlines is extremely excited to have Aaron join our dynamic team here in Canada as we continue to deliver on our promise to make air travel affordable for all Canadians," said Flair's President and CEO, Stephen Jones. "To achieve Flair's ambitious growth goals, we need to have the best team possible. Aaron will help us make our digital products world-class, whether in our enterprise systems, workplace tools or in building beautiful customer products."

Mr. Dhanda will be based in Vancouver and will be responsible for Airline, Airport, Commercial and Finance enterprise systems along with Cybersecurity, Business Intelligence, Service Desk and Cloud Integrations and overall system architecture.

"I am incredibly pleased to join Flair Airlines at this stage of its growth," said Mr. Dhanda. "Airline customers increasingly expect a seamless digital experience, and Flair is committed to delivering this. Today's competitive business advantage is driven by data and digital products, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Flair to deliver this."

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve multiple cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

