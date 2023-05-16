Flair Airlines Adds Extra Flights to Help Passengers Impacted by WestJet Pilots Strike

EDMONTON, AB, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low-fare airline, announced it has added extra flights between Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton beginning the holiday weekend. The airline hopes to help Canadians impacted by the WestJet pilots' strike embark on their planned travels with minimal disruption. The first of the additional flights depart May 19, 2023. The airline is creating contingency plans to service more destinations with flight frequencies should the WestJet pilots' strike continue for an extended period.

"Flair Airlines stands ready, willing, and able to add additional flights. We hope this measure will help WestJet passengers who otherwise could not travel due to the pilots' strike," said Stephen Jones, CEO of Flair Airlines. "Our teams are eager to help and the first of the extra flights went out for sale last night with a starting fare of $99."

Flair Airlines saw an increase in flight bookings since news of the WestJet pilots' strike was first reported in the news media and began preparing contingency plans before the strike announcement. The airlines' flights are increasingly full, with load factors in April 2023 reaching 90.3%. In addition, the airline reported on-time performance of 74.1%, among the highest in Canada.

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, for these special flights begin at $99. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. The flights include additional frequencies between Calgary and Vancouver, as well as an additional flight between Edmonton and Vancouver. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com

