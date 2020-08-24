Five Teams Selected to Prepare Design Proposals for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan

The new monument will be built across the street from the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The design competition for the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan took an important step forward today when the Government of Canada announced the five teams selected to develop design proposals for the Monument.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced that the following teams of artists, landscape architects, architects and other professionals were shortlisted by a jury of experts following the Request for Qualifications that opened on August 2, 2019 and closed on February 27, 2020:

Team Daoust: Daoust Lestage , architects, urban designers and landscape architects (Montréal); The Honourable Louise Arbour, strategic advisor (Montréal); Luca Fortin , public artist (Québec City)

, architects, urban designers and landscape architects (Montréal); The Honourable Louise Arbour, strategic advisor (Montréal); , public artist (Québec City) Team Hapa: Joseph Fry , landscape architect ( Vancouver ); Jacqueline Metz and Nancy Chew , visual artists ( Vancouver )

, landscape architect ( ); and , visual artists ( ) Team Lashley + JMA: Lashley + Associates, landscape architects ( Ottawa and Montréal); John MacDonald Architect, architects (Kitchener); Sandra Dunn , visual artist (Kitchener)

and Montréal); John MacDonald Architect, architects (Kitchener); , visual artist (Kitchener) Team PFS Studio: Jennifer Nagai , landscape architect, PFS Studio ( Vancouver ); Nicolas Demers-Stoddart , architect, Provencher Roy (Montréal); Jonathan Villeneuve , visual artist (Montréal)

, landscape architect, PFS Studio ( ); , architect, (Montréal); , visual artist (Montréal) Team Stimson: Adrian Stimson , visual artist (Siksika Nation, Alberta ); Jana Joyce , landscape architect, MBTW Group, ( Toronto ), Graham Carr , landscape designer, MBTW Group ( Toronto ); Christine Leu and Alan Webb , public art coordinators, LeuWebb Projects ( Toronto )

These design teams will have until spring 2021 to complete their proposals.

The design concepts will be evaluated by the same jury, made up of experts in the fields of visual arts and urban design, and representatives from key stakeholder groups, including a Veteran of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan, a representative of the families of the fallen, a non-Veteran representative of the Mission in Afghanistan, and a military historian:

Dr. Stephen Borys , Director and CEO, Winnipeg Art Gallery

, Director and CEO, Winnipeg Art Gallery Virginia T. Burt , Landscape Architect and Principal, Virginia Burt Designs

, Landscape Architect and Principal, Virginia Burt Designs Master Warrant Officer Steve Chagnon , Veteran of Canada's Mission in Afghanistan

, Veteran of Mission in Reine Samson Dawe , representing the families of the fallen and 2019 National Memorial (Silver) Cross Mother

, representing the families of the fallen and 2019 National Memorial (Silver) Cross Mother Arif Z. Lalani , Canada's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan during the height of Canada's military and civilian mission

, Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of during the height of military and civilian mission Talbot Sweetapple, Architect and Partner, Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Dr. Lee Windsor , Deputy Director of The Brigadier Milton Gregg VC Centre for the Study of War and Society, University of New Brunswick

The National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan and the support provided to them at home, and will be a permanent place for Canadians to reflect on their service. The Monument will ensure that future generations have the opportunity to learn more about the Mission and Canada's efforts in helping to rebuild Afghanistan.

Quotes

"I would like to thank all the teams that applied to our Request for Qualifications. The range and depth of the Canadian arts and design community is inspiring. I am confident that the five teams selected will present meaningful proposals for this national monument that is so important to Veterans, the families of the fallen and all Canadians. I am sure the teams will develop thoughtful, reflective designs that will interpret Canada's collective gratitude to those who lost their lives in Afghanistan, those who served in the mission and those who supported them here at home."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"I want to congratulate the design team finalists, and I look forward to seeing their proposals. When completed, the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan will provide a fitting tribute and a lasting reminder—for their families, their friends, and for the people of Canada—of those who served and of those we lost."

—The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

The Monument will be built on the east side of Booth Street, north of the National Holocaust Monument and across the street from the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa.

In January and February 2020, Veterans Affairs Canada gathered feedback from stakeholders, including the Canadian public, on design considerations for the Monument. Consultations sought input on three key components of the Monument's design: the Monument objectives, visitor experience and form and character.

Veterans, families of the fallen, Canadian Armed Forces members, other key stakeholders and the public will be invited to review the finalists' proposals before a design is chosen. This will occur in spring/summer 2021.

The Monument is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

Key milestones for this project may need to be adjusted given the COVID-19 pandemic. All decisions on these matters will be made under advisement from public health authorities.

Associated Links

Upcoming Projects: National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/art-monuments/upcoming-projects.html

National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/memorials/afghanistan-monument

Canada in Afghanistan https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/remembrance/history/canadian-armed-forces/afghanistan-remembered

