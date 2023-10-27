QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Québec, the Government of Canada and the City of Québec are proud to confirm their financial support for five housing projects. Together, these projects will add 343 units to the current supply available to households in the Québec region, thanks to an investment of more than $154 million— $ 84 million from Government of Québec programs as well as $26 million under the third Canada-Québec Rapid Housing Initiative agreement. The rest of the funding is provided by the City of Québec through various funding programs.

Project Project developer Number of units Clients served Overall investment Le Zénith Office municipal d'habitation de Québec 108 Troubled youth – Minors $50,449,000 Coopérative d'habitation du Haut-de-la-Rue Coopérative d'habitation du Haut-de-la-Rue 56 Seniors $19,037,858 Habitations Père-Lelièvre Un toit en réserve de Québec inc. 95 People with intellectual disabilities and women fleeing domestic violence $45,607,443 Habitations Rnovo Office municipal d'habitation de Québec 57 Immigrant families, seniors, people with disabilities and disadvantaged women $27,090,000 La Dauphine Les œuvres de la Maison de la Dauphine 27 Troubled youth $11,823,197

"I'm proud of our government's contribution to these five projects, which will add 343 new units to Québec's housing stock. Thanks to these investments, families, immigrants and people with diverse needs of all ages will have a safe place to call home and a better quality of life. Our financial assistance will not only help build these units but also ensure that tenants can afford them. This is another example of our ongoing housing efforts."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Québec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada is proud to contribute to the creation of 343 new affordable housing units for Québec's most vulnerable through the Rapid Housing Initiative. Today's announcement builds on two successful rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative that are expected to create these units right here in Québec. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensure that no one in the City of Québec is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement confirms that our government is taking concrete action to improve the living conditions of people living in the Capitale-Nationale Region. I'm very proud that my government is contributing to five projects that will play an important role in developing a better housing supply in the City of Québec. Our involvement demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that housing is a priority."

Jonatan Julien, Québec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"The housing crisis is at the heart of the concerns of Canadians and Quebecers. Collectively, we have a duty to act to create more housing and improve their quality of life. Thanks to the enormous success of the first two phases of the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are expanding the initiative once again to help even more people. This investment will continue to help Quebecers gain access to safe, affordable housing that meets their needs, while creating jobs for the local economy."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Québec

"Every citizen should be able to live in a home that suits their needs and which they can afford. This is especially true for the most vulnerable in our community. I am pleased that the City of Québec and its partners have worked hard to provide a safe place to call home for citizens of all ages facing certain challenges."

Marie-Pierre Boucher, Member of Québec's Executive Committee responsible for housing, social housing and social development

Highlights:

Up to 269 of the 343 households could be eligible to benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, which would allow them to spend just 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance, which could total more than $5 million over five years, will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Lévis (10%).

over five years, will be assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Lévis (10%). Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). For more information, please visit the official page on the third round of the RHI.

The RHI in Quebec is delivered through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreements, which were established in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

is delivered through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreements, which were established in 2020, 2021 and 2023. The third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded its initial target of creating at least 4,500 new affordable housing units for people in severe housing need across the country. It is expected that more than 5,200 units will be built across Canada . A total of more than 15,500 units are expected to be created with support from the RHI.

. A total of more than 15,500 units are expected to be created with support from the RHI. The Office municipal d'habitation de Québec manages a stock of more than 12,000 housing units in 450 buildings.

The Coopérative d'habitation du Haut-de-la-Rue was founded in October 2021 . Its goal is to provide low-income and moderate-income families, couples and individuals with affordable housing. The Coopérative is currently developing a 56-unit project in the borough of Beauport with a focus on accessibility and sustainability. The organization will reserve at least 15 units to provide seniors with an enriching and safe living environment.

. Its goal is to provide low-income and moderate-income families, couples and individuals with affordable housing. The Coopérative is currently developing a 56-unit project in the borough of with a focus on accessibility and sustainability. The organization will reserve at least 15 units to provide seniors with an enriching and safe living environment. Un Toit En Réserve de Québec inc. owns over 1,000 units for low- and moderate-income residents, some of whom have special housing needs. Providing access to housing in good condition, while ensuring long-term security of tenure, is a consistent priority for the organization.

For over 30 years, La Dauphine has been offering and developing various services for young people in difficulty. Its mission is to prevent deteriorating situations and to provide support for paths to full autonomy.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

