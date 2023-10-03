LOWER POST, BC, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is providing more than $2.1 million to build five new affordable single-family homes for members of the Daylu Dena Council, near Lower Post, BC.

The homes will be located at 608-615 Sas Drive and will be owned by Daylu Dena Council. The homes feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and three of the homes will have a basement. One of the units is accessible. The homes are located on-reserve and will allow members of Daylu Dena Council to continue to live in their community.

This project will increase Daylu Dena Council's ability to maintain meaningful employment opportunities in the community. Daylu Dena Council plans to hire as many local labourers and apprentices as possible to ensure the revenues remain in the community and local community members are able to access apprenticeships and training opportunities. Construction is expected to be complete in the fall 2023.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$1.6 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and $558,162 from Indigenous Services Canada

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples. These new affordable homes on-reserve in Lower Post provides their new residents the opportunity to live in their communities, close to their families, and to be a part of their traditions and cultures. We are working with Indigenous partners across the country to ensure that Indigenous communities have access to housing that meets their needs. This is the National Housing Strategy in action." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Thanks to the leadership of Daylu Dena Council, we are providing families with homes in their own community. This will also create good-paying jobs locally and offer important apprenticeships and training opportunities. This is a concrete investment into the wellbeing of the community, a concrete investment to allow people to remain and thrive in their community. We are working with Indigenous partners across the country to build homes and close the gap in housing." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Housing shortage is an ongoing issue for our People and with this funding we can make a step in addressing this Nationwide problem. In the past few years, we have dedicated our time searching for funding that can alleviate this burden, and we are thankful to secure this funding which will enable us to bring our members and their families back into community" – Robert Greenway, Capital Manager, Daylu Dena Council

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need. All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities. As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

Additional Information:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

