Five Brrrr-illiant Ways to Make This Winter Break Wonderful at the Ontario Science Centre

The Science Centre is open daily this Winter Break from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from December 24 to January 8 (closed on December 25). With so much to explore, learn and create, there are plenty of scientifically proven reasons to make the Science Centre a memorable part of your winter holidays. Here's a list that doesn't need to be checked twice:

1. Discover the fantastical machines of inventor Rowland Emett

Experience the kinetic sculptures of Emett's Dream Machines—the largest collection in North America! Explore nine extraordinarily intricate machines created with everyday materials used in unusual ways, from badminton birdies to doorknobs. This classic Science Centre tradition is on display from December 21 to January 16. Plus, all aspiring inventors should visit Emett's Whimsical Workshop for invention inspiration and special interactive fun from December 26 to January 8.

2. Explore Indigenous science through a hands-on adventure

Build an igloo, take part in a virtual canoe race, test a kayak's centre of gravity, and more. Find out how Indigenous inventions have shaped the world in Indigenous Ingenuity: An Interactive Adventure, an exhibition created by the Montreal Science Centre. Then, be inspired by the stunning photography exhibition, REGALIA: Indigenous Pride.

3. Gain a new perspective on engineering in a fascinating IMAX® film in the giant domed OMNIMAX® Theatre

How are engineers creating better lives for people around the world? From underwater robots and solar cars to smart, sustainable cities, engineers are dreaming big. Opening on December 24, IMAX® film Dream Big: Engineering Our World celebrates the amazing engineers and the modern marvels they design and build to make the world a better place.

4. Take an epic journey through curiosity-sparking exhibition halls

Deck the exhibition halls with boughs of science! Wander through a real rain forest, take problem-solving to a new level in the Weston Family Innovation Centre, learn about the human body in the AstraZeneca Human Edge, test levers, pulleys and magnets in Science Arcade, and so much more. All in a single visit!

5. Add more wonder to your holidays!

Bring on the hands-on holiday fun for the whole family with exciting exhibitions, phenomenal films, dynamic demos and so much more at the Science Centre.

Book your tickets in advance to avoid lineups, don't forget to check out our IMAX® films and find a Host who will share engaging science interactions. Visitors from out of town can claim up to 20% when booking accommodations – like a hotel or vacation rental property – until December 31, through the Ontario Staycation Tax Credit. Plus, save on general admission to the Science Centre when you stay at any of our partner hotels. Visit Tourist Information to learn more.

Please note that due to required maintenance to our building, the Science Centre is using two entrances. The rear entrance for exhibit halls and live demonstrations, and the front entrance for OMNIMAX®Theatre with free and accessible shuttle service available. Please visit our website for more info and tips.

