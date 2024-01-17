Fitzrovia Elevates Toronto's Rental Landscape with Elm and Ledbury

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia, Canada's leading developer of purpose-built rental communities, proudly announces the launch of Elm and Ledbury, a flagship rental community ideally located near the intersection of Queen & Church in Toronto's prestigious Garden District. Set to redefine rental living in Canada, Elm and Ledbury embody the Fitzrovia Collection's commitment to excellence in customer service, architectural design, and innovative partnerships.

Elm and Ledbury, Toronto's highly anticipated rental community, is now leasing, promising a redefined rental living experience. The community will introduce an exceptional public space named “The Mews”, which has been created by renowned landscape architect Claude Cormier + Associés. The Mews will boast landscaped areas, curated public art displays, exclusive retailers, and premier dining options. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia) Showcasing an array of lifestyle amenities such as two rooftop pools with cabanas, a commercial-grade gym and yoga studio, a third-wave cafe bar, an onsite Montessori school, a Formula 1 race car simulator, a wine dispensary, a cinema room, a ski simulator, and more, Elm and Ledbury redefine rental living in Canada. These offerings mirror the luxurious amenities found in the world's finest hotels and resorts. (CNW Group/Fitzrovia)

Designed by renowned architects Hariri Pontarini, Elm and Ledbury deliver architectural excellence to a historically significant node and make a vivid mark on Toronto's skyline. These standout sister towers feature exceptional craftsmanship that respect the heritage of the neighbouring brownstone buildings. The landscape visionary Claude Cormier + Associés behind renowned projects including "Berczy Park" in Toronto and "Lipstick Forest" in Montreal has left their mark on Elm and Ledbury, crafting "The Mews", a European-inspired pedestrian-first retail arcade that sets the stage for an extraordinary resident experience. The Mews is a breathtaking public space that offers landscaped areas, curated public artwork, exclusive retailers, and the city's finest dining and culinary establishments. It transcends beyond the traditional shopping arcade, forging a Toronto landmark and establishing itself as a foremost destination for both residents and visitors alike.

"Residents of Elm and Ledbury can anticipate a service level inspired by the world's finest hotels. Fitzrovia's award-winning onsite team of hospitality professionals have been mentored by industry leaders including The Ritz-Carlton and Disney Institute," said Adrian Rocca, CEO and Founder of Fitzrovia. "Elm and Ledbury provide an elevated yet refined rental option that is unique to Toronto. Residents will have convenient access to Bloomsbury Academy, a premier early childhood education centre and enjoy complimentary virtual healthcare from the globally renowned Cleveland Clinic. We take pride in the extensive array of amenities, comforts, and food and beverage options available at Elm and Ledbury. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our first residents this spring."

Elm and Ledbury's designer suites speak to Fitzrovia's meticulous attention to detail. Imported Italian custom kitchen and bath cabinetry by Muti, slab quartz backsplashes and waterfall island countertops featuring integrated wine fridges, spa-inspired showers, deep soaker tubs, and matte black hardware and plumbing fixtures contribute to a timeless design. These impressive features come standard across the community's studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites. For those seeking panoramic views and distinctive elegance, Fitzrovia is pleased to introduce the Berkeley Collection at Elm and Ledbury—a first of its kind penthouse collection offering elevated in-suite finishes and features including high-end black stainless appliances, premium plumbing fixtures, and upgraded lighting fixtures.

Elm and Ledbury are delighted to launch Bloomsbury Academy, a leading Montessori-inspired education centre that offers an inclusive learning environment for those aged 18 months to 6 years old. Bloomsbury reflects Fitzrovia's commitment to positive social impact by supporting urban families and their busy schedules. Residents benefit from discounted tuition at this innovative institution, expertly designed to maximize natural light and ignite the imagination. Featuring top-notch amenities, including a dedicated outdoor play area crafted by Natural Pod. Bloomsbury is a testament to Elm and Ledbury's dedication to a holistic living experience bringing excellence in academics, nutritious meals, and childcare right to your doorstep.

The amenities at Elm and Ledbury are truly unparalleled. Enjoy two rooftop resort-style pools, BBQ terraces, a penthouse entertainment kitchen, yoga and spin studio, wine dispensary bridge lounge, and a cinema room. For residents seeking activity and fitness, enjoy an oversized commercial-grade fitness centre fueled by Greenhouse Juice, professional Formula 1 race car simulator, ski and snowboard simulator, sports lounge, and a double-height professional Raptors basketball court featuring a curated collector's exhibition of Air Jordan sneakers on display. Furry companions will enjoy a professional "paw" spa and a private outdoor skyline dog run with a view. Elm and Ledbury offer residents an immersive third-wave café and bar experience at 10 DEAN. This onsite delight provides a sensory experience with fresh espresso featuring worldly rotating bean options, artisanal pastries, and hand-crafted cocktails at a discount for residents.

Exclusive partnerships and premium perks from leading retailers further enhance life at Elm and Ledbury. From complimentary in-suite high-speed Wi-Fi through Rogers to discounted onsite BMW rentals from Enterprise, residents enjoy an extensive range of services and exclusive privileges.

For those seeking a rental destination designed to enrich life, look no further. Elm and Ledbury present a reimagined rental experience. Lease applications are now being accepted with first move-ins scheduled for May.

For leasing inquiries, please visit www.ElmLife.com or www.LedburyLife.com

About Fitzrovia:

Fitzrovia is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager of purpose-built rental communities across the GTA. With approximately 8,500 units completed or under development, including Waverley, Parker, The Brixton and Liberty House, Fitzrovia is the largest purpose-built rental developer in Canada. Fitzrovia partners with public institutions, pension plans and high net worth investors who have an investment bias towards long-term cash flow generating assets. Fitzrovia places an intense focus on active lifestyle management and offering exceptional customer service to our valued residents. Fitzrovia's customer-first approach means all design and construction decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights to ensure our resident needs are not only met but exceeded. The future of rental living is here. Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca

