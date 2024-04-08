Fitzrovia "Builds" New Partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Fitzrovia is proud to announce the launch of a multi-year Canada-wide partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays

Fitzrovia is the largest developer and operator of purpose-built rental communities in Canada, boasting approximately 8,500 units completed or under development, including Elm – Ledbury, Waverley, and Parker. Renowned for their focus on active lifestyle management and exceptional customer service, modeled after the standards of 5-star hotels, Fitzrovia continuously enhances their offerings for residents. Recently, Fitzrovia introduced 10 DEAN Café and Bar, a third-wave café and bar offering residents rotating espresso and hand-crafted cocktails. Moreover, Fitzrovia's recent addition of Bloomsbury Academy introduces top-tier early childhood education rooted in Montessori-inspired principles to their Fitzrovia Collection communities.

As a result of this new partnership, several exclusive opportunities will be created for Fitzrovia residents, including tickets to Blue Jays games and access to special Blue Jays game day experiences, all courtesy of Fitzrovia.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays and to cheer along with the rest of Canada as the two-time World Series Champions take the field at the newly renovated Rogers Centre this summer. The opportunity to deliver exclusive experiences for our residents and to drive additional promotions throughout the baseball season aligns perfectly with our mission of enriching resident lives and reinventing the rental housing experience." remarked Adrian Rocca, CEO and Founder of Fitzrovia.

"We are very excited to launch a multi-year partnership with Fitzrovia. They have earned a reputation as the premier provider of rental apartments in Canada, and we're honoured to bring this partnership to life with our fans and their residents across Canada" stated Mark Palmer, Director of Partnerships with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The first pitch for Fitzrovia as a partner of the Toronto Blue Jays will take place at the 2024 Home Opener on April 8th, when the Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners. Keep your eyes peeled to catch the Fitzrovia brand around the stadium throughout the game and tag us in your photos at @fitzrovialife on Instagram.

About Fitzrovia:

Fitzrovia is a vertically integrated developer and asset manager of purpose-built rental communities across Canada. With approximately 8,500 units completed or under development, including Elm – Ledbury, Waverley, and Parker, Fitzrovia is the largest purpose-built rental developer in Canada. Fitzrovia partners with public institutions, pension plans and high net worth investors who have an investment bias towards long-term cash flow generating assets. Fitzrovia places an intense focus on active lifestyle management and offering exceptional customer service to our valued residents. Fitzrovia's customer-first approach means all design and construction decisions are deeply rooted in consumer insights to ensure our resident needs are not only met but exceeded. The future of rental living is here. Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca or @FitzroviaLife on Instagram for more information.

