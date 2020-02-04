Fishing Lake First Nation celebrates grand opening of Chief Sabitawasis School

FISHING LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, congratulated Fishing Lake First Nation on the grand opening of their new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school. The Chief Sabitawasis School is a state-of-the-art learning facility and will accommodate approximately 274 Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, as well as daycare & Head Start programs.

The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nations communities to build schools that help improve educational outcomes and foster pride and cultural identity for First Nations students. Construction started in June 2018. The Government of Canada invested approximately $30 million in this project.

Quotes

"We are committed to working in partnership with First Nations to support better educational outcomes for their students. I want to congratulate Chief Sunshine, the community of Fishing Lake First Nation and the current and future students who will benefit from this new, modern school. Every student deserves to learn and grow in a clean, safe, and comfortable environment that will set them up for success now and in the future."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Our First Nation has been waiting for a proper facility to educate our members for many years. This facility will make a big difference to our First Nation. We are grateful and excited to get started with educating our students in our new school. Our vision is to be able to walk with our people on a true path to reconciliation."

Chief Derek Sunshine

Fishing Lake First Nation

Quick facts

Fishing Lake First Nation is located in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 220 km East of the City of Saskatoon .

, approximately 220 km East of the . The new school will accommodate about 274 (K4 to 12) students; relieve the overcrowding pressure at the current (K to 12) school and facilitate on-reserve education of all FLFN students through to Grade 12.

The new school has been constructed as a stand-alone facility on newly designated Reserve land, located just North of the main reserve and just South of Reserve holdings in the former Hamlet of Kylemore, Saskatchewan .

. Budget 2016 provided $969.4 million over 5 years for First Nations school facilities, in addition to $500 million remaining from Budget 2014.

