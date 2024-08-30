WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Zebra Mussels are an aquatic invasive species that reproduce very quickly, cause negative ecological impacts, deteriorate infrastructure, and negatively impact the economy. Since being introduced into the Laurentian Great Lakes region in the 1980s, Zebra Mussels have spread to southern Ontario, south and central Manitoba, southern Québec and New Brunswick, and are a growing threat.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is taking action to prevent the introduction and spread of all AIS, including Zebra Mussels. This summer, DFO conducted roadside inspections along the Trans-Canada Highway at the Manitoba and Ontario border. Following the success of the first blitz weekend in June, DFO's Aquatic Invasive Species Program staff and fishery officers, provincial AIS inspection staff and conservation officers from the Manitoba Department of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources, conducted another blitz from August 23 to 25 with equally impressive results. This time, a total of 451 vehicles were stopped that were transporting watercraft and travelling across the provincial boundary.

Prevention is the most efficient, practical and cost-effective approach to managing AIS, including Zebra Mussels. Cleaning, draining and drying all watercraft and water-related equipment when either removing them from the water and/or before placing them into another waterbody is key to preventing the spread of AIS. Of the 451 vehicles that were stopped between August 23 and 25:

153 vehicles were transporting watercraft or equipment that were not clean, drained, or dry and failed the AIS inspection.

225 vehicles transporting watercraft were compliant with clean, drain, dry requirements.

0 watercraft had Zebra Mussels visible.

Drivers transporting non-compliant watercraft had their watercraft and equipment decontaminated, and were given instructions for how to comply with the clean, drain, dry requirements.

Quotes

"Aquatic invasive species threaten Canada's biodiversity, economy, and infrastructure. By working together with provinces, territories and other partners on enforcement and educational activities, we can prevent the further spread of species like Zebra Mussels, protecting Canada's waterways and ensuring a healthier environment for all Canadians."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Our government remains committed to battling AIS and taking action through education and enforcement to halt the spread. Manitoba was proud to release the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Prevention and Response Plan this summer to set out a way forward for AIS prevention. The plan emphasizes the need to work collaboratively towards a responsive, nimble inspections program. The inspections that took place this weekend are an excellent opportunity to educate the public and stop zebra mussels from being transported."

The Honourable Jamie Moses, Minister of Economic Development, Investment, Trade and Natural Resources

Quick Facts

Aquatic invasive species are freshwater or marine plants, animals, algae and micro-organisms introduced outside their natural or past distribution. They have significant negative impacts on the environment, economy, society and human health.

During DFO's June inspection blitz along the Trans-Canada Highway between Manitoba and Ontario : 294 vehicles transporting watercraft were compliant with clean, drain, dry requirements. 104 vehicles were transporting watercraft or equipment that were not clean, drained, or dry and failed the AIS inspection. Five vehicles were found to be transporting Zebra Mussels.

and : AIS pose a serious threat to the biodiversity of Canada's waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in Canada .

waters. After habitat loss, invasive species are the second biggest threat to global biodiversity. They can grow quickly, compete with native species and alter habitats, and cost billions of dollars annually in damages to infrastructure and revenue loss in . Under the Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations it is illegal to possess, transport, and release Zebra Mussels in Manitoba , Saskatchewan , Alberta and British Columbia . It is also illegal to import Zebra Mussels into Canada , except within the transboundary waters of the Great Lakes in Ontario and transboundary waters of Quebec .

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Follow the Canadian Coast Guard on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Gabriel Bourget, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]