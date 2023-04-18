FirstService Residential Selected to Manage One Water Street

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential , a leading strata management company in BC has been selected to manage One Water Street in downtown Kelowna. Developed by North American Development Group, Kerkhoff Construction, Kasian Architecture and Inside Design, One Water Street is a luxury community comprised of a 36- and 29-storey residence tower. One Water Street offers a wide variety of indoor and outdoor amenities and provides residents with the true Okanagan lifestyle.

"The integrated management and site services we bring with us to One Water Street will simplify the service delivery model by providing the strata corporation with a single trusted vendor instead of having to deal with multiple providers," said Chris Churchill, president of FirstService Residential BC.

"We are thrilled to be increasing our presence in the Okanagan allowing more people to see the difference we bring to strata management and how hard we work to better serve our residents," continued Churchill. "Through our integrated management solutions, the only of their kind in BC, our in-depth resources and years of experience in managing luxury communities, residents of One Water will enjoy enhanced living from the moment they enter the lobby."

"I know that the residents of One Water Street are very much looking forward to working with a management company that has the size, skill and resources to match this beautiful project," said One Water Street council member Dean McAuley. "Welcome, First Service Residential!"

About FirstService Residential

In British Columbia, FirstService Residential manages over 65,000 homes and rental units. Strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles.

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums, strata corporations and cooperatives, as well as mixed-use and rental properties.

Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com .

