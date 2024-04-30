FirstService Residential Raises the Bar on Responsive Communication

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, Metro Vancouver's leading property management company, has raised the bar when it comes to responsive communication in strata management through the introduction of their Resident Support Services (RSS).

Built of a local, Vancouver-based team of experts, RSS was designed as a tool to provide owners and residents with quick answers to general inquiries. Through a simple online request system, residents can get quick answers to questions regarding accounts and payments, maintenance, document requests, strata lot renovation requests and more, and allow them to keep better track of their requests.

RSS became widely available to FirstService Residential's communities in January 2024 and has already been successful in serving it's intended purpose. In the month of March, the RSS team received and responded to 6,674 inquiries, making RSS a true game changer for strata managers and strata communities.

"Over the years, the volume of emails received by strata managers has steadily increased. The health pandemic exacerbated this where we saw a 25% surge in email volume with strata managers receiving an average of over 220 emails per day from council members, vendors, and owners," said Lielin Chester, Director of Operations, Canada at FirstService Residential.

"In 2024, thousands of emails have been redirected from strata managers to our RSS team, allowing for our strata managers to make a bigger impact on the strata communities and strata councils they serve, and also ensuring that our clients receive timely responses," Chester continued.

"We are continually looking for ways to improve the strata living experience for our clients," said Chris Churchill, President at FirstService Residential. "We know how impactful timely responses are when it comes to matters of your home and RSS allows us to provide our clients with seamless, same-day assistance in a majority of cases."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across Canada. The organization partners with strata councils, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService Residential serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ andTSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential