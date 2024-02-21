FirstService Residential Raises $1 Million for Canuck Place Children's Hospice Over the Course of Ten Years

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, Metro Vancouver's leading property management company, has wrapped up it's tenth annual campaign in support of Canuck Place Children's Hospice. With the help of their trusted vendors and associates, FirstService Residential reached a milestone, raising $1 million since the inauguration of the campaign.

"Reaching a million dollars of support for Canuck Place Children's Hospice is such a remarkable achievement by FirstService Residential and their network of partners and their team," said Denise Praill, Canuck Place CEO. "It's more than funds: it's about a community around this organization coming together to provide care for the sickest children in the province and the families who love them. It's about providing childhood joy, and memories for families who may have limited time together. It's truly priceless and supports continuing that care for any family in BC and Yukon who finds themselves facing the most difficult of journeys. Thank you, from all of us at Canuck Place, for helping us care for families through that journey."

The funds raised during the holiday campaign will help Canuck Place continue to provide important in-person and virtual pediatric palliative care and support for families throughout British Columbia and the Yukon. Services that include pain and symptom management, medical respite, education and art, music and recreation therapy, end-of-life care, and grief and bereavement counselling.

"As excited as we are to celebrate reaching the million-dollar milestone, this isn't about us," said Chris Churchill, President at FirstService Residential. "This is about the number of families we've been able to support through some of their toughest days and helping them create memories that will last a lifetime. That's the accomplishment we are truly proud of."

For further information: Katie O'Hara, Email: katie.o'[email protected]