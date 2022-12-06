FirstService Residential British Columbia Launches Townhome Division

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential BC has expanded their industry-leading property management services to townhome communities with the launch of the Townhome Division. Currently a trusted partner in strata management for about 600 residential buildings and four million square feet of commercial properties, townhome communities can expect to receive an experienced partner backed by an immeasurable depth of resources that will put the success of the community first.

The townhome division team of industry professionals understand the unique needs of BC's townhome communities and will work with a consolidated portfolio made up of only townhome communities. These communities benefit from the expertise of a large management company with a local focus that suits their needs and budget. They will also have access to FirstService Residential BC's exclusive vendor program that offer important discounts and buying power.

"I am beyond thrilled about the opportunity to provide less than 100-unit complexes with access to management services of the highest quality and integrity. Our goal is to standardize and automate key maintenance work for all clients in the department," said Linh Doyle, Director, Townhome Property Management. "This will give strata councils peace of mind that the property will be well-maintained with their minimal involvement."

In British Columbia, FirstService Residential manages over 65,000 homes and rental units. Strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles.

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums, strata corporations and cooperatives, as well as mixed-use and rental properties.

Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit www.fsresidential.com.

SOURCE FirstService Residential

For further information: Sarah Alberts, Director of Marketing and Communications, [email protected]