FirstService Residential Arrives in Duncan

VANCOUVER, BC, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in BC, expands its services to Duncan with the leasing of the new rental property The Richmond set to begin on June 1.

The Richmond is a beautiful four-storey apartment building that features 66 homes with a range of one- and two-bedroom available. The homes boast modern interiors with generous windows, spacious balconies, in-suite laundry, modern kitchens, and spa-like bathrooms. For those that decide to call The Richmond home, they benefit from a grocery store steps away, along with nearby shops, restaurants, parks, and hiking trails, enhancing their living experience.

"We have long been a trusted partner in strata and rental management in BC and we are excited to now be offering our rental management services in Duncan," said Sean Ingraham, Senior Vice President of FirstService Residential BC. "The Richmond is a great addition to the growing community of Duncan, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

The opening of The Richmond is just one piece of an extensive expansion on Vancouver Island that FirstService Residential has carried out over the last six months. Along with Duncan, rental properties in Campbell River, Parksville, Nanaimo, Saanich, and Victoria now benefit from the expertise in property management that FirstService Residential can provide.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across Canada. The organization partners with strata councils, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService Residential serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ andTSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

