FirstService Residential Announces Preferred Vendor Trade Show to Take Place in January

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, Metro Vancouver's leading property management company, has announced its second Preferred Vendor Trade Show will take place on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Open to all strata council members in British Columbia, this free trade show and council education event will take place at the Pinnacle Hotel from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Preferred Vendor Tradeshow (CNW Group/FirstService Residential)

The Preferred Vendor Trade Show will provide strata council members the opportunity to speak directly to over 40 preferred vendors. It's also a chance for strata council members to gain some valuable insights from industry experts through the three presentations that will take place over the course of the event.

The 2024 presentations include an EV seminar presented by Stream Energy Systems, a legal panel where important strata-specific legal questions will be answered by Jamie Bleay of Bleay Both Uppal LLP and Veronica Franco of Clark Wilson LLP, and a presentation on maximizing your homes resale value by Jesse Dean Cook from North Shore Next Door Real Estate Group with Engel & Völkers West Vancouver.

"Our inaugural Preferred Vendor Trade Show that took place earlier this year saw 300 attendees and we are thrilled to once again be hosting an event that so many strata council members can benefit from," said Chris Churchill, President at FirstService Residential. "This event is not only a great opportunity for strata council members to learn from industry experts but to network and learn from other council members. It's something no strata council member should miss."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ andTSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential

For further information: Katie O'Hara, Phone: 647-943-6035, Email: katie.o'[email protected]