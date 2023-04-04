FirstService Residential acquires Crossbridge Condominium Services

FirstService Residential assumes leadership position in the Greater Toronto Metropolitan Area, the top urban development market in North America

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - FirstService Residential, a Great Place to Work™ certified organization and North America's leading residential property management company, announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Crossbridge Condominium Services.

This transaction cements FirstService as the leader in the flagship market of Toronto. According to David Diestel, the company's chief executive officer, Crossbridge is the premier residential property management firm serving the Greater Toronto Area ('GTA'). "We are thrilled to welcome Sandro Zuliani and the Crossbridge team to FirstService Residential. We share a commitment to service and to bringing value to condominium corporations. Now together, we will be leveraging our global scale and combined industry relationships to provide our managed communities unrivalled resources and the best talent in the market to serve them."

Founded in 1996, Crossbridge is the leading residential management company in Ontario managing a marquee portfolio of condominium corporations across the GTA. Day-to-day operations will continue under current President Sandro Zuliani and his management team. "This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our success and continue to provide exceptional value to our clients. I am excited for our clients and for the future of our associates as part of the FirstService Residential team."

"We will be working closely with Crossbridge's leadership team to unlock opportunities for their associates and clients to benefit from FirstService Residential's unparalleled operating expertise as well as value added programs," said John Brea, president, North region. "These programs include client-focused technology, associate training and development programs, and energy programs to name a few."

ABOUT FIRSTSERVICE RESIDENTIAL

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 9,000 properties representing more than 1.8 million residential units across the U.S. and Canada. In the Ontario region, FirstService Residential now manages nearly 800 communities. With an unmatched combination of industry experience, resources, and local market expertise, board members and building owners rely on FirstService Residential to deliver exceptional, personalized client service and solutions that enhance the value of every property and the lifestyle of every resident in the communities it manages. A certified Great Place to Work™, FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV) and (TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients. https://www.fsresidential.com/ontario

