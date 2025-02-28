This high-stakes docuseries takes viewers inside the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship for the triumphs and challenges that go along with getting started in racing, as seen through the unique prism of three inspiring protagonists—two drivers and a team owner. The doc also features the 2024 MX-5 Cup Championship Rookie of the Year Westin Workman and his relationship with BSI

Racing team owner, Shea Holbrook. From the producers of Welcome to Wrexham and Cheer, the series showcases what it takes to compete in professional racing's most exciting series and what it means to sacrifice everything for a spot on the podium.

"The Mazda MX-5 Cup gave us a rich backdrop for storytelling," said Sarina Roma, EVP of Originals at Boardwalk Pictures and executive producer. "We had incredible access to passionate characters competing in a high risk, high reward environment who put their actual lives on the line in pursuit of the checkered flag."

First to the Finish will feature a behind the scenes look at the stories of key players within the MX- 5 Cup Championship—a racing series which has seen tens of drivers progress into elevated pro drivers' seats over its history. The series will cover the key players' preparation for each race, the incomparable thrills of the Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship, as well as in-depth interviews with drivers, pit crews, coaches, owners and family members. The series offers viewers a never-before- seen look at the Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship, following our three leads:

Shea Holbrook , BSI Racing Team Owner - Hailing from Daytona, Florida , Shea Holbrook is the heart of BSI Racing as the team's Principal and Owner. She's the girl next door who defied convention and won championships at all levels of racing. After racing professionally for six years, her desire for a family pushed racing to the backseat. Four years after switching gears and becoming a mom to two little ones, the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship marks Shea's first foray at the helm of BSI, alongside her husband Nick. Shea risked it all to buy BSI and it has quickly grown into the largest team in the paddock. While new to this role, Shea is widely respected and already known as an indomitable force.





- Hailing from Daytona, , is the heart of BSI Racing as the team's Principal and Owner. She's the girl next door who defied convention and won championships at all levels of racing. After racing professionally for six years, her desire for a family pushed racing to the backseat. Four years after switching gears and becoming a mom to two little ones, the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship marks Shea's first foray at the helm of BSI, alongside her husband Nick. Shea risked it all to buy BSI and it has quickly grown into the largest team in the paddock. While new to this role, Shea is widely respected and already known as an indomitable force. Heather Hadley , #54 - Heather Hadley is one to watch in the motorsports world, gaining attention and notice after her rookie year in the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship. Heather gives everything to her demanding career as a professional racecar driver while juggling her studies as a senior at UNC-Charlotte . Now in her second year with the Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship, Heather's rising profile and natural talent mean there are sky-high expectations and all eyes on her.





- is one to watch in the motorsports world, gaining attention and notice after her rookie year in the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship. Heather gives everything to her demanding career as a professional racecar driver while juggling her studies as a senior at . Now in her second year with the Mazda MX-5 Cup Championship, Heather's rising profile and natural talent mean there are sky-high expectations and all eyes on her. Sally Mott , #15 - A Crawford, Texas native, Sally Mott is a passionate rookie on a mission to dominate. Winning a scholarship at the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup Shootout and earning sponsors for the 2024 season has allowed her to enter the series with confidence and determination. Fresh out of high school, and eager to succeed, she has turned all her attention and focus to racing. She has no backup plan, with an unwavering belief that she won't need one.

"The MX-5 Cup Championship is widely regarded as some of the best automotive racing on the planet and predominantly features younger drivers looking to prove themselves." said Mazda North American Operations, Chief Marketing Officer and executive producer, Brad Audet. "Mazda believes in the power of human potential and supports those who choose to pursue what makes them happy rather than just simply move through life. This series demonstrates the potential these young drivers have and what it looks like when it's transformed into action."

The series is executive produced by Andrew Fried, Caitlin McGinty, Dane Lillegard, and Sarina Roma from Boardwalk Pictures, Brad Audet from Mazda North American Operations, and Chet Fenster from GroupM Motion Entertainment. First to the Finish is directed by award-winning director Annetta Marion.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including the NBA; Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Seattle Kraken, and Overtime Elite in the United States; Premier Boxing Champions in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL Prime Monday Night Hockey and PWHL in Canada; UEFA Champions League football in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom & Ireland; Roland-Garros in France; Wimbledon in Germany and Austria; Premier League in Sweden and Denmark; New Zealand Cricket in India; ICC Cricket in Australia; Copa do Brasil football, Serie A football and the NBA in Brazil; boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan; and Chivas in Mexico. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as FanDuel Sports Network, Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video add-on subscriptions. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise, including All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA's Michigan Wolverines football team.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

About Boardwalk Pictures

Boardwalk Pictures is an award-winning production company that creates non-fiction, character- driven entertainment for audiences across the globe. The company is best known for its many critically acclaimed and popular hits, including Chef's Table, Netflix's longest running original series, Welcome to Wrexham, Cheer, Pepsi Where's My Jet, and America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, among others. Boardwalk continues to push the boundaries of non-fiction storytelling while creating and producing some of today's most recognizable series and films. To learn more about Boardwalk Pictures and the company's work, visit boardwalkpics.com .

About GroupM Motion Entertainment

GroupM Motion Entertainment funds, develops, produces, and distributes premium television, digital content, and award-winning programming around the globe in partnership with the world's leading producers, talent, networks, and platforms. The company has co-produced over 2,300 series, equating to over 40,000 hours of television across all programming genres. Motion currently operates in 35 countries worldwide with headquarters in London and Los Angeles.

GroupM Motion Entertainment is part of GroupM, a WPP company.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Justin Pagtalunan, Mazda North American Operations, [email protected]; Prime Video, [email protected]; oardwalk Pictures, [email protected]; GroupM Motion Entertainment, [email protected] GroupM, [email protected]