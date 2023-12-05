First Student bus drivers, mechanics, in Cornwall area ratify latest contract by 95%

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor members of First Student Bus – which provides school bus services for English and French language schools in Cornwall and Embrun, Ont. – have resoundingly ratified their new contract by 95%.

"Congratulations to the bargaining committee for staying strong and fighting for a good and fair deal for our members," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

"School bus operators are an integral part of the public education system with important responsibilities. They deserve decent pay and working conditions and this agreement helps make progress for them."

Members of Local 4266 voted on the latest tentative agreement on Tues., Dec. 5.

The unit is comprised of 65 members, who are mostly drivers and two mechanics. The deal includes a 7.6% wage increase retroactive to July 1, 2023, with a special increase of $5 an hour for mechanics.

The members also will get time off for National Truth and Reconciliation Day, and bargaining language now includes a Women's Advocate, Racial Justice Advocate, and paid domestic violence leave.

Mechanics also received an increase in their tool allowance, and there was more clothing allowance for everyone in the unit.

"We are very pleased with this new deal," said Unifor Local 4266 President André Desjardins. "This agreement puts our members among the highest-paid drivers in the province, which allows them to viably support their families with rising costs and inflation."

Unifor represents 20,000 members across the road transportation sector, with over 2,000 school bus drivers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

