FIRST ROUND OF PERFORMERS UNVEILED FOR THE 2024 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

DASHA, JADE EAGLESON, BRETT KISSEL, THE REKLAWS, AND DALLAS SMITH WILL LIGHT UP THE STAGE AT ROGERS PLACE IN EDMONTON, AB, ALONG WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED HOSTS THOMAS RHETT AND MACKENZIE PORTER

CTV IS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME TO THE 2024 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD AIRING LIVE SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 AT 8:00 P.M. ET ON CTV, CTV.CA , AND THE CTV APP. VISIT CTV.CA TO CONFIRM LOCAL BROADCAST TIMES

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is excited to unveil the first round of performers for the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD. Country-pop sensation Dasha , 2023 CCMA Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year award winner Jade Eagleson , multi-Platinum, 22x CCMA Award winner Brett Kissel , 8x CCMA Award winning duo The Reklaws , and 2x JUNO Award winner and 3x CCMA Entertainer of the Year Dallas Smith will take the stage for an unforgettable night celebrating the Canadian country music community, while previously announced hosts Thomas Rhett , an 8x ACM and 2x CMA Award winner with 16 No.1 hits at Canadian country radio, and 2x CCMA Award winner and global chart-topping Canadian country star and actor MacKenzie Porter add performer to their list of duties for the evening.

Returning to Edmonton for the first time in ten years, and marking their eighth time in the city, the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD will broadcast live from Rogers Place in the heart of downtown. CTV is the exclusive home to catch Canada's biggest night in country music on Saturday, September 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CTV, CTV.ca , and the CTV app. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

"We're thrilled to announce the first round of performers for Canada's biggest night in country music, each bringing their own unique flair to the stage," says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "With homegrown artists showcasing the remarkable talent this country has to offer, alongside international stars who have captivated audiences worldwide, this lineup promises to be nothing short of spectacular. We can't wait to share their incredible performances live in Edmonton and with all of Canada, making this a night to remember for music fans from coast to coast to coast."

Country Music Week 2024 kicks off in Edmonton on Wednesday, September 11, offering fans the unique opportunity to celebrate the magic of country music and the genre's brightest homegrown stars, all culminating with the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD on September 14. Country Music Week 2024 is possible with the support of the Government of Alberta, the City of Edmonton, Explore Edmonton, and the 2024 Host Committee. With CTV as the exclusive broadcast partner for the 42nd annual CCMA Awards presented by TD, Bell Media will deliver extensive multi-platform coverage and content across broadcast, radio, digital, and social media properties, including iHeartRadio Canada's PURE COUNTRY .

About the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards presented by TD. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2024 and the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.97 trillion in assets on April 30, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About CTV

CTV is Canada's #1 television brand. CTV provides unparalleled entertainment programming across two broadcast television networks; a powerful suite of specialty channels including CTV Comedy Channel, CTV Drama Channel, CTV Life Channel, and CTV Sci-Fi Channel; and digital channels CTV Throwback and CTV Movies , streaming on demand from CTV.ca and the CTV app. CTV has been Canada's most-watched conventional television network for the past 23 years in a row and features a wide range of sports and information programming, including CTV News, Canada's highest-rated national and local newscasts. CTV's parent company is Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and out-of-home advertising.

About the City of Edmonton

We're young, ambitious, and building something extraordinary. Located on Treaty 6 Territory and with a population of just over one million, Edmonton is one of Canada's youngest and fastest growing cities. As Alberta's capital city, we proudly value our vibrant medley of cultures, languages, and religious backgrounds. Edmonton is a gathering place for the arts, and a thriving hub of live entertainment, visual art, and music. Our hundreds of festivals and events both big and small celebrate the incredible talent and passion for arts and music. We support and encourage the new and fresh, while also cherishing what our past has given us. We're building a resilient and diverse economy, attracting the best and the brightest and striving to be a world leader in environmental sustainability. We value quality of life, community safety and a welcoming spirit that embraces new people and new ideas.

About Explore Edmonton

Explore Edmonton Corporation (EEC) is the Destination Management and Marketing Organization (DMMO) for Edmonton. EEC tells our city's story, elevates the Edmonton experience, and generates inbound visitation. EEC manages the Edmonton Convention Centre and the Edmonton EXPO Centre. While EEC's mandate is focused on attracting visitors from beyond our city's limits, what we do and how we do it also enhances and amplifies the quality of life for Edmontonians.

About Dasha

Introspective and alluring are just a few of the prolific ways artist and songwriter Dasha has been described. Armed with a passion for telling her true story, Dasha has just released her debut country album, What Happens Now? The focus track, "Austin" has created a phenomenon online with millions of people engaging with the accompanying line dance. The New York Times has even named 'Austin' "one of the signature country songs of the year." Dasha's delicate delivery paired with her audacious and unapologetic artistry allows the rising star to "win the hearts of listeners everywhere" ( Country Swag ), a feat proven by amassing over 200 million streams to date.

Marking her biggest year yet, the San Luis Obispo native recently made her late-night debut on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! performing her massive breakout hit, "Austin" and the following week, performed at the CMT Music Awards in Texas. The track has been added into rotation on several Sirius XM stations as well as being Top 50 on the Spotify Global Charts, currently climbing Billboard's Hot 100 chart, peaking at #28. The incredible support has allowed her to reach fans across the country and the world.

About Jade Eagleson

As just 29 years old, Jade Eagleson has made quite the mark on the international country music scene. Boasting 305M+ global streams and 120M+ views on YouTube since the debut of his self-titled album (2020), which holds 4 GOLD and 2 PLATINUM-certified singles as well as the title of Most Globally Streamed Debut Album by an internationally signed country artist. Jade has also landed five #1s at Canadian Country Radio, three GOLD and one PLATINUM-certified track on his sophomore album and another two GOLD-certified tracks on his third album Do It Anyway. His debut single "Got Your Name On It" (2018) is the first debut single by a Canadian artist to go PLATINUM. Jade kicked off 2024 with his third JUNO nomination for Country Album of the Year and most recently was named the 2023 CCMA Awards Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

About Brett Kissel

Known for his charismatic personality, dynamic stage presence, and unique music style, Brett Kissel has soared to the top of the Canadian country music charts as one of Canada's most celebrated and beloved entertainers. With 22x CCMA awards, 3x JUNO awards, 2x Gold-certified albums, a Platinum record, ten Gold singles, and an impressive track record of 17x Top-10 radio hits, including 4x #1 singles, his talent and popularity are undeniable. Kissel has toured with Brad Paisley and Garth Brooks and collaborated with Grammy winners Charley Pride, Dave Mustaine, Nelly, and 98°, and most recently, TikTok sensation Cooper Alan. Following a year-long, four album roll out of The Compass Project that was accompanied by an extensive cross-Canada tour, Brett Kissel steps into a new chapter of music with 'Let Your Horses Run', a brand new single that reflects on resilience, perseverance, and courage.

About MacKenzie Porter

Rising to international acclaim with a distinct country-pop shimmer, Canada-born, Nashville-based rising star MacKenzie Porter's sound knows no borders. Making a statement with her just-released, 19-track Big Loud Records debut, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, Porter shines across the project; EUPHORIA. Magazine praises as having "a song on it for everyone." The 2022 MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year has earned global buzz for her "clear sound that instantly cuts deep" (CMT), earning nominations at the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Awards, JUNO Awards, and has earned a whopping 22 CCMA Awards nominations, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year. This fall, she'll co-host the CCMAs in Edmonton, Alberta, alongside Thomas Rhett.

The sparkling talent has made high-profile global appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBC q, The Morning Show, and many more. Porter broke out in 2022 with chart-dominating, six-week U.S. No. 1 "Thinking 'Bout You" with duet partner Dustin Lynch, building on international success as the first female this century to have six No. 1 songs at Canadian country radio and adding to over 920 million global on-demand streams. The quadruple threat (singer / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist / actor) stars across both stage and screen, part of the cast of Netflix's cult-followed sci-fi television series Travelers and a series regular in AMC's Hell On Wheels, acting when she's not impressing with her "mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs" (Billboard). Touring the globe opening for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Dallas Smith, Rascal Flatts, and more, MacKenzie wrapped her own Canadian headline tour earlier this year, and will open for Parker McCollum, Keith Urban, and Brett Young this summer.

About The Reklaws

The Reklaws are made up of siblings Jenna and Stuart Walker. With a landmark 2023 the pair landed three JUNO, hosted the 2023 CCMA Awards, winning Top Selling Canadian Album for their 2022 release Good Ol' Days and landed their fourth #1 with "Honky Talkin' About" feat. Drake Milligan. Overall, The Reklaws hold 8 JUNO nominations, 8 CCMA Awards, 4 #1s at Canadian Radio, 2 DOUBLE PLATINUM, 8 PLATINUM and 13 GOLD singles and a GOLD-certified debut album (Freshman Year), in addition to having their debut single "Long Live the Night" as CFL Thursday Night Football's theme song (2018/19) and their viral hit "What the Truck" feat. SACHA as the fastest-Canadian country song to go PLATINUM in the streaming era. The pair hold 300M+ Global Streams and the most domestically streamed debut album in Canadian country history.

About Thomas Rhett

One of the most engaging and consistent country chart-toppers of the last 10 years, Thomas Rhett has emerged as a superstar with as much songwriting prowess as stadium-rocking charisma. The hitmaker just dropped a danceable dose of cutting-edge Country with his new single "Beautiful As You," the lead track off his upcoming seventh studio album ABOUT A WOMAN set for release August 23. His six previous studio albums, defined by equal parts energy and emotion, have helped drive more than 16 billion global streams and armfuls of awards – eight ACM Awards including 2020 Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with five CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period. With a well-established reputation for soul feeding love songs that speak to the masses, Thomas Rhett's No. 1 streak extends all the way back to 2013 – a near perfect run broken only by a song which was eventually certified PLATINUM and is now a mainstay of his euphoric live shows ("Vacation"). It's Thomas Rhett's live show where he connects first-hand with fans in arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums all around the world, and now has a summer full of major music festivals and more on tap. He has also launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado and Añejo variants. For more information, visit ThomasRhett.com.

About Dallas Smith

Big Loud artist Dallas Smith has a track record of noteworthy success - from front man of platinum-selling rock band Default to 3x consecutive CCMA Entertainer of the Year and 2x JUNO Award winner, and now his U.S. debut. Across his storied career, the bona fide hitmaker has amassed 13 No. 1 singles, 21 Gold-certified singles, nine Platinum-certified singles, and four Gold-certified albums, with more than 520 million global streams and over two million album equivalents to date. A road-tested entertainer, Smith will embark on a festival stint this year performing his impressive catalog for legions of fans including a headlining performance at Country Thunder Alberta, as well as billing at Country Thunder Arizona, and more. Smith's first full-length project with Big Loud Records, his self-titled, fifth studio album produced by longtime collaborator Joey Moi, is out now.

