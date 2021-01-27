First-of-its-kind fund to accelerate cancer research in Atlantic Canada

The Canadian Cancer Society and J.D. Irving, Limited, team up to launch a new research fund to support region with highest cancer incidence rate

SAINT JOHN, NB, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is proud to launch the first-ever Atlantic Canada Excellence in Cancer Research Fund, in partnership with J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI). As part of this new initiative, CCS will invest more than $5 million over 5 years in groundbreaking cancer research in Atlantic Canada.

Due in part to an aging and rural population, and lack of easy access to medical interventions, Atlantic Canada has the highest incidence of cancer (per 100,000 people) in the country. By 2030, the number of cancer cases will be nearly 80% higher than in 2005. The J.D. Irving, Limited – Excellence in Cancer Research Fund will help build, strengthen and expand research potential and capacity so that scientists can continue their critical research in Atlantic Canada and contribute to the larger national cancer research landscape.

"While advances are being made in detecting and treating all types of diseases, cancer remains a significant health challenge for people in Atlantic Canada. This is why we decided to launch our Atlantic Campaign," says Dr Stuart Edmonds, Executive Vice President, Mission, Research and Advocacy at the Canadian Cancer Society. "With an estimated 16,000 Atlantic Canadians diagnosed with cancer every year, this region needs our attention. Thanks to the generous support of the visionaries at J.D. Irving, Limited, we can continue to invest in critical cancer research by funding grants in Atlantic-based academic institutions, including early career researchers, to accelerate progress against the disease. We encourage researchers to submit their applications before our end of June deadline."

CCS's Atlantic Campaign also includes a Cancer Support Fund which will contribute $15 million to CCS's support system, enabling people affected by cancer to access free, innovative and flexible support programs like our cancer information helpline, travel subsidy program and virtual wig bank.

"The past year has shown us that supporting each other is what matters most. We've come together to look after one another – and do what it takes to keep our friends, neighbours and loved ones safe. This donation is about supporting cancer research that is the key to helping our loved ones live longer, fuller lives," says Jim Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited.

Over the next 5 years, J.D. Irving, Limited will donate $2.5 million towards cancer research in Atlantic Canada. JDI hopes that this gift will motivate other Canadians to give generously and be part of this change-making initiative that will improve lives.

"We know that great progress has been made with research. We want to do our part to ensure the work towards a cure continues. We are pleased that funding will be dedicated to cancer researchers at Atlantic Canadian universities because this region is home to so many of our employees. While the research will be local, the discoveries will benefit everyone," says Robert Irving, Co-CEO of J.D. Irving, Limited.

Canadians can learn more about the J.D. Irving, Limited – Excellence in Cancer Research Fund by watching this video and can donate at cancer.ca/atlanticfund.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

About J.D. Irving, Limited

Founded in 1882, J.D. Irving, Limited (JDI) is a family owned business with diverse operations including forest products, retail, transportation, shipbuilding and consumer products. The company employs a team of over 16,000 people in in Canada and the United States and is proudly headquartered in New Brunswick. In business, community and the environment, the company has a longstanding commitment to scientific research and finding a better way that spans generations. The responsibility to make a positive difference in the communities, where JDI is proud to live and work has meant decades of financial and volunteer support of research and programs that impact quality of life for patients and their families today and in the future.

To learn more, please watch this video: https://youtu.be/wJ7ExG1UYsw

