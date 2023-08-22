Women's Brain Health Initiative mobile app focuses on optimizing brain health

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Exciting news today, as the highly successful BrainFit-Habit Tracker app is now available for download in French on both iOS and Android. BrainFit-Habit Tracker is a unique mobile app created by Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI) to help users prevent dementia and optimize their brain health.

BrainFit-Habit Tracker is free and designed to help lower dementia risk and prolong cognitive vitality, emphasizing all Six Pillars of Brain Health: stress management, mental stimulation, social activity, nutrition, exercise, and sleep.

Since its launch last December, over 26,000 users have downloaded BrainFit-Habit Tracker, with the most popular areas of behavioural change being nutrition, exercise, and mental stimulation. The most frequently documented habits are reading, drinking water, and walking. Across all users, over 76,000 habits were created, with nearly 52,000 habits completed, marking almost a 70 percent completion rate.

The app provides timely and substantiated information to foster brain-healthy habits to get and stay brain-fit, along with helpful encouragement and support. BrainFit-Habit Tracker offers over 100 habits, hundreds of tips, over 60 evidence-informed articles, and videos and podcasts explaining the research and evidence behind each habit.

"We are thrilled to announce that our successful BrainFit-Habit Tracker app is now available in French," said Lynn Posluns, WBHI President and CEO. "Ingraining healthy new habits takes longer than we'd like to think. Tracking these habits through our app makes remembering and following them easier in the long term. We know that little steps can make a big impact, and that's what we need to safeguard our brain health."

"The actions we can take to keep our brain healthy are not only crucial for our overall wellbeing, they can also help reduce our dementia risk." said the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health. "The BrainFit-Habit Tracker app is an innovative tool that makes it easier for us to adopt healthy behaviours linked to reducing dementia risk and now, even more Canadians can take advantage of it in the language of their choice."

BrainFit-Habit Tracker is ideal for caregivers, those with mild cognitive impairment, anyone who wants to delay and prevent dementia, and anyone who wants to maintain their cognitive vitality. The app was made possible through a financial contribution from the Public Health Agency of Canada and with support from TELUS, RBC, York University, BitBakery, The Citrine Foundation of Canada, and RB33.

