New Video Series Spotlights Children Talking About the Impact Mobile Device Addiction Has On Their Health

Videos Are Essential-Viewing for Canadian Parents of School-Age Children

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - To promote children's brain health and respond to the escalating crisis of youth mobile device addiction, Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI) is releasing a series of short videos titled Listen to the Children that feature grade school students talking candidly about the harmful impact cellphone use and social media have on their brain health.

The recent cellphone ban in schools is just a small step; it falls far short of fully protecting children's brain health. Mounting evidence shows excessive screen time damages young brains causing sleep deprivation, anxiety, depression, and poor eating habits. With the alarming incidence of device addiction, now is the time to involve children in finding solutions that will reverse their bad habits. Their voices matter as they are the ones who are forced to navigate and self-regulate the use of their phones outside of school hours, but they do not have the proper tools to do so.

"While we have heard from governments and experts, we have not heard much from children suffering through this device addiction," said WBHI President and CEO Lynn Posluns. "In addition to amplifying youth voices, these grade seven and eight students demonstrate an awareness of their addiction and the need to change their behaviour. The result is a must-view for all parents with school-age children and members of our communities."

WBHI's series will begin today with the release of the first video that focuses on the troubling links between increasing children's screen time and sleep deprivation. Click here to view: Part 1: Students stuck in screen-sleep deprivation loop.

The remainder of the videos will be released daily as follows:

September 11 – Part 2: Device addiction hurts students beyond sleep loss

– Part 2: Device addiction hurts students beyond sleep loss September 12 – Part 3: Students share tips to cut screen time

– Part 3: Students share tips to cut screen time September 13 – Part 4: Classroom dynamics shift with device use

– Part 4: Classroom dynamics shift with device use September 14 – Part 5: Special program teaches students to combat device addiction and how to safeguard their brain health

"On behalf of WBHI, I want to thank the student leaders for putting a face and voice to the most significant children's health crisis since youth smoking," added Posluns. "We value their voice and hope their heartfelt testimonials start parents talking with their children about solutions that break this harmful cycle and promote the brain health benefits of a good night's sleep."

Starting last spring, WBHI called on provincial governments to go beyond simple classroom cellphone bans and invest in more effective classroom programs - like WBHI's Brainable program - that create awareness, support existing curriculums, and empower children.

"Nobody should be under any illusion that classroom cellphone bans will address the national children's brain health crisis that is mobile device addiction," concluded Posluns. "If our leaders fail to support investments that provide teachers with classroom resources and parents with tools to sustain awareness at home, more children's brains will be damaged by too much screen time. They are leaving too many kids in crisis. A more thoughtful and comprehensive approach is required – fast!"

The videos are being released daily through September 14 on Women's Brain Health Initiative's website, and Socials (@womensbrains ) and Brainable's website and Socials (@brainable.ca ).

About Women's Brain Health Initiative

Women's Brain Health Initiative is a Canadian and U.S. charitable foundation established in 2012 dedicated to protecting the brain health of women, children, caregivers, and families. For more information visit womensbrainhealth.org .

About Brainable

Brainable is a Women's Brain Health Initiative program for students and educators that provides teaching tools to help reverse current trends and increase awareness of effective strategies to reduce excess screen time, increase sleep time, and promote physical activity. For more information visit brainable.ca .

