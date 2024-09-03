Classroom Ban Won't Address Escalating Mobile Device Addiction

Education and Awareness Urgently Required for Children and Families

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - With provincial cellphone bans being implemented across Canada this week, Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI) President and CEO Lynn Posluns is calling for more urgent, comprehensive education and awareness measures for children and families to address escalating mobile device addiction.

While we know that social media and screens can be helpful tools if used correctly, too much screen time or bad influences on social media can harm a developing brain - whether it's inside or outside of the classroom.

WBHI is releasing a video series this month that every parent with school-age children will want to view with their kids that features Canadian children talking candidly about the harm mobile device addiction is creating for them, their friends, and their brains. A link to a special preview video has been included with this release.

Statement from Women's Brain Health Initiative President and CEO, Lynn Posluns

While Women's Brain Health Initiative welcomes new provincial policies across Canada banning cellphones from classrooms, nobody should be under any illusion that these measures alone will address the national children's brain health crisis that is mobile device addiction.

Until we fully educate students about the harms of excessive cellphone use and provide them and their parents with tools to sustain awareness at home, children will continue to overuse technology which we know is causing sleep deprivation and long-term negative effects on their brains.

In addition to more effective classroom programs to create this awareness and support existing curriculums, education and public health leaders need to support safe platforms for students to be a more significant part of the urgent national conversation we require.

WBHI is not waiting for governments to act.

Through our successful Brainable classroom program, WBHI has identified a dozen grade seven and eight student leaders who have started this critical conversation. By sharing their stories and some potential solutions, these children demonstrate that they are aware of their addiction and understand the need to change their behaviour.

We hope our leaders listen to these children who are crying out for help. If they listen, we are confident they will quickly understand that a simple cellphone ban won't do much to protect children's brain health. A more thoughtful and comprehensive approach is required – fast!

A link to the preview video can be found here .

Brainable is a program for students and educators that provides teaching tools to help reverse current trends and increase awareness of effective strategies to reduce excess screen time, increase sleep time, and promote physical activity. For more information visit brainable.ca .

