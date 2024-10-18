First Nations leadership vote on the Final Agreement to reform Child and Family Services

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Yesterday, at a Special Chiefs Assembly hosted by the Assembly of First Nations, First Nations leaders adopted a resolution rejecting the $47.8 billion Final Agreement on the Long-Term Reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program, instructing the Assembly to take a new approach to negotiate a different final agreement.

Despite the support for the Final Agreement from the Nishnawbe-Aski Nation and the Chiefs of Ontario on October 9th and 10th respectively, the Chiefs-in-Assembly have rejected this historic Agreement that was created through extensive negotiations between Canada and the Assembly of First Nations, the Chiefs of Ontario and Nishnawbe-Aski Nation. This Agreement would have legally bound Canada to provide $47.8 billion in stable and predictable funding over 10 years for a fully reformed Program that would reduce the number of First Nations children in care and keep children connected to their families, communities, and cultures.

Canada has made every effort to reach a fair, equitable and comprehensive resolution outside of litigation, including securing unprecedented levels of funding.

In response to the 2016 Canadian Human Rights Tribunal Decision, Canada has made significant investments toward reforming the First Nations Child and Family Services Program, including implementing key provisions of the Agreement-in-Principle that were supported by previous AFN resolutions. This includes increasing program funding from $680 million in 2015-16 to over $3.8 billion in 2023-24, and has committed $8.1 billion to date towards meeting the needs of First Nations children through Jordan's Principle.

The shared goal of reform work is to address the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal's orders and improve the lives and outcomes of First Nations children and families living on-reserve and in the Yukon by reducing the number of First Nations children in care and ensuring that children can remain connected to their families, communities and cultures. Canada will review the resolutions and determine next steps.

"For decades, governments separated First Nations children from their families and communities, causing grief, trauma, and endless sorrow. The federal government has taken action, including through legislation, to restore control to First Nations communities so that these practices finally come to an end. We are disappointed by this outcome but remain committed to the reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services Program. We are committed to building a system together where all First Nations children grow up surrounded by their culture, love, and their language."



Many of the reform elements that were included in the Final Agreement built on the commitments made in the 2021 Agreement-in-Principle, and are already in place, including:



funding for prevention at a per capita rate of $2,500 per First Nations person residing on-reserve or in the Yukon , adjusted annually for inflation; funding for post-majority support services up to the age of 26; and funding for First Nation Representative Services across the country.





In early 2024, $810 million was provided to First Nations and First Nations child and family services agencies to support several new components of the Program, such as information technology, results, poverty, emergencies, and remoteness.

