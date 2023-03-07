First Nations heavy-cargo port partnership in Northern Ontario.

Northernmost heavy-cargo port on the Great Lakes being developed in partnership with the BMI Group and the Red Rock Indian Band.

RED ROCK, ON, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Once a busy timber and mill town, Red Rock is emerging as a dynamic recreational and strategic transportation node connecting the Great lakes to the Nakina, Webequie, Marten Falls, Ring of Fire, Community Infrastructure Corridor.

Shielded by the Red Rock Mountains and the northern coast of Nipigon, Red Rock's natural harbour has an unparalleled view of Lake Superior and door-step access to nature, trails, prime fishing and hunting.

"We have the capacity, our people have the capability, and we want to make them shine; we want to give people a good life." Chief Marcus Hardy, Red Rock Indian Band First Nations port partnership in Northern Ontario (CNW Group/BMI Group)

The Red Rock Integrated Marine Supply Chain, RRIM SC, is a joint partnership between the BMI Group and the Red Rock Indian Band to connect the Great Lakes seaway to existing transportation infrastructure from the Red Rock port through to the Trans-Canada Highway and the northern Community Infrastructure Corridor.

The partnership brings together one of the Netherlands' premier custom shipbuilders, Neptune Marine and our partnership experience with HOPA Ports in Niagara to develop a uniquely efficient and robust shipping and transload solution purpose-built to support the mining, First Nations, and heavy industry needs of Northern Ontario.

From the North to the BMI multimodal hub in Niagara and from the Niagara to the North, this is a partnership that connects people and place to new potential.

Chief Marcus Hardy, Red Rock Indian Band

From March 5-8, our partnership team will be at PDAC, the World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, followed by the Timmins-based Canadian Mining Expo in June.

Attendees can look for the team with the orange BMI, Red Rock Indian Band Badges, to learn more.

The Red Rock Indian Band (RRIB) is an Ojibwe First Nation in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Council is an independent member of the Union of Ontario Indians, a Provincial Territorial Organization.

The BMI Group is a real estate, infrastructure, and business development company invested in building better communities. We build shared perspectives with diverse stakeholders to realize common goals.

Learn more at: www.thebmigroup.ca/project/red-rock-development

For further information: Red Rock Indian Band, Chief Marcus Hardy, www.rrib.ca, [email protected], (807) 889-1084; The BMI Group, Paul Veldman, Partner, www.thebmigroup.ca, [email protected], (226) 927-5283