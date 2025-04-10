BMI Group Acquires Historic Espanola Mill, Expanding Industrial Network Across Ontario and Quebec

This acquisition, which establishes a northern counterpart to BMI's award-winning Bioveld Niagara hub in Thorold, marks a new chapter for the historic industrial site while expanding BMI's network of industrial multimodal sites across Ontario and Quebec—from Iroquois Falls to Niagara and east to Baie-Comeau on the Atlantic.

The comprehensive agreement includes a 16MW hydropower plant and dam that currently supply Ontario's power grid. BMI Group will invest in these energy assets to ensure their long-term viability and continued contribution to the region's sustainable energy resources.

BMI specializes in "ready-stating and re-futuring," a process that has successfully remobilized idle industrial properties across Ontario, Quebec, and Michigan by retooling valuable infrastructure for new uses.

"We look forward to working closely with the Town of Espanola, neighbouring Anishinabek communities, as well as Federal and Provincial governments to realize the competitive advantages of this remarkable region," said Paul Veldman, CEO of BMI Group.

The mill, which was indefinitely idled in 2023, employed 450 workers, 32 of whom continue to manage and maintain the site. "The knowledge and skills of the people here are second to none. Their expertise will be critical in shaping the next chapter," added Veldman.

With the acquisition process underway, BMI looks forward to creating opportunities to put valuable infrastructure back to work, honouring the area's papermaking legacy while embracing innovative new possibilities.

