BMI Group Launches Abitibi Connex to Advance Northern Ontario's Growing Logistics Infrastructure

IROQUOIS FALLS, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Leading development company, BMI Group , has launched Abitibi Connex , a strategic initiative to redevelop the historic Abitibi Paper Mill in Iroquois Falls into a multimodal hub, expanding northern Ontario's growing logistics infrastructure.

Advantageously located along major northern shipping routes and offering direct rail access, Abitibi Connex will serve as a logistics base for organizations in the natural resources, agriculture, and food sectors. The team has already secured an anchor tenant who will use the site to support large-scale construction projects in northern Ontario.

Abitibi Connex builds on the site's substantial existing infrastructure, which includes 144,000 square feet of warehouse space, eight loading docks, storage silos, two rail bays with direct access, and more than 838 hectares of land primed for industrial, agricultural, and forestry development.

"We've had people ask us, 'why now?'" said John Veldman, Chief Operating Officer of BMI Group. "For a long time, the market lacked the drive to invest in idled assets. That's changed. Today, industrial sites with multimodal capabilities are key to strengthening Canada's supply chain resilience."

Since acquiring the site in 2016, BMI has been ready-stating the property, which includes restoring power and upgrading buildings. In September 2024, the project was catalyzed by a $20 million investment from the Northland Participation Fund, a partnership between BMI and Dutch investment group Business EQ .

Ontario Northland will upgrade the 11.5 km rail line from Porquis Junction to Iroquois Falls.

"We are delighted to support this initiative with track upgrades and look forward to providing BMI's Abitibi Connex with rail services," says Chad Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Northland. "This investment will enhance connectivity and support economic development for Iroquois Falls and businesses throughout the region."

The site is being developed in close collaboration with the Town of Iroquois Falls and J.L. Richards & Associates , who lead the master planning process for the former mill and surrounding lands.

"Iroquois Falls is proud to partner with BMI. This innovative use of the mill as a logistics base will attract investment, businesses, and jobs to our community," said Tory Delaurier, Mayor of Iroquois Falls.

With its strategic location and robust infrastructure, Abitibi Connex is poised to become a critical component of northern Ontario's growing logistics infrastructure.

*Abitibi Connex is owned by Iroquois Falls Development Inc., a subsidiary of the BMI Group.

Learn more about Abitibi Connex on our website: https://www.abitibiconnex.com/

