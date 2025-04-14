Destiny Copper Partners with BMI Group to Catalyze Expansion of Cleantech Mineral Recovery Operations at Bioveld Niagara

THOROLD, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Destiny Copper , an innovative cleantech mineral recovery and processing company based in Niagara, Canada, has announced a partnership with BMI Group .

BMI Group, a real-estate investment and value acceleration company specializing in infrastructure redevelopment at scale, has purchased a minority stake in Destiny Copper. This investment will support the expansion of Destiny's copper recovery to copper powder production (CR-to-CP) pipeline, a proprietary technology that produces copper from industrial and mining waste.

Destiny Copper operates from the Bioveld Niagara multimodal enterprise campus (MEC), a former Chicago Tribune owned paper mill that is now an award-winning flagship property in the BMI portfolio focused on the development of an energy innovation, manufacturing, and cleantech cluster.

Paul Veldman , CEO of BMI Group, stated: "This investment will accelerate Destiny's innovative copper recovery to copper powder (CR-to-CP) pipeline technology, a proprietary process that transforms industrial and mining waste into valuable copper resources. By supporting this sustainable approach to metal recovery, we're enhancing Canada's mining sector with forward-thinking solutions that bring new economic value to environmental stewardship while reinforcing our country's reputation for mining excellence."

Greg Hanna, CEO of Destiny Copper, commented: "Our collaboration with BMI provides important strategic benefits. Combined with our recent $2.5 million non-dilutive funding from FedDev Ontario, this investment will expand and accelerate operations, create new jobs in Niagara, and advance our critical mineral production capabilities."

Destiny Copper is also working with the Canadian Space Agency and NGen on applications for its copper powder as an additive for rocket fuel, demonstrating potential uses beyond traditional applications.

The investment comes amid ongoing global supply chain re-configuration and BMI Group's foresight into the future of Canadian cleantech development.

"This partnership combines financial and strategic resources to build resilient new critical mineral manufacturing capacity in Canada." added Hanna.

About Destiny Copper

Destiny Copper is a Niagara-based cleantech innovator specializing in sustainable copper and copper powder production. Using patented technologies, the company transforms industrial and mining waste into critical minerals, supporting industries from renewable energy to aerospace. Learn more at destinycopper.com .

About BMI Group

BMI Group is a real estate investment and value acceleration company specializing in repurposing and modernizing infrastructure at scale. The company's Bioveld Niagara campus is a model for advancing industrial ecosystem innovation. Visit bmigroup.ca for more information.

