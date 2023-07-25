TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba (FNHSSM), Mustimuhw Information Solutions Inc. (Mustimuhw) and Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) proudly announce the launch of PrescribeIT® at Sagkeeng Health Centre in Manitoba.

First Nations Health Social Secretariat of Manitoba logo. (CNW Group/Canada Health Infoway) Mustimuhw Information Solutions Inc. logo. (CNW Group/Canada Health Infoway)

PrescribeIT®, Infoway's national e-prescribing service, will transform how prescriptions are delivered to First Nations communities across the province by enabling the secure digital transmission of a prescription from a community electronic medical record (cEMR) to the client's pharmacy of choice. With this innovative technology, FNHSSM and Mustimuhw will streamline medication management, improve client safety and enhance overall health outcomes.

Designed with a client-centered approach, PrescribeIT® provides health care professionals secure digital transmission of prescriptions and improved clinical communications. Prescriptions are securely transmitted to the client's chosen pharmacy, eliminating the need for in-person visits or paper-based processes. This convenience, particularly for those residing in remote or underserved communities, improves access to essential medications and promotes adherence to treatment plans.

In addition, Sagkeeng Health Centre, which supports health services for Sagkeeng First Nation, launched an important integration between eChart and the Mustimuhw cEMR earlier this spring. The project allows for easy access to eChart Manitoba, the provincial electronic health record, through a click of a button, without the need for existing eChart authorized users to re-enter user identification, password or client identifiers. The change allows approved users at Sagkeeng Health Centre to display patient information from a number of existing provincial systems in eChart Manitoba, including filled medication prescriptions, lab results, immunization records, and x-ray reports. Work is currently underway on an integration with Mustimuhw and Provincial Client Registry to support access to patient demographics.

These implementations by FNHSSM are significant milestones in advancing health care delivery and supporting the unique needs of First Nations communities. By embracing digital health solutions, FNHSSM aims to bridge health care gaps, improve patient outcomes, and empower both patients and health care providers with innovative tools.

Quotes

"PrescribeIT® has been an important addition to our cEMR and we are honoured to be a part of bringing this technology to Sagkeeng First Nation. We are confident that PrescribeIT® will modernize medication management, improve patient safety and empower health care providers to deliver the highest quality of care to their community members," said 'Mark Sommerfeld, CEO Mustimuhw Information Solutions.

"Today marks an exciting chapter in our ongoing commitment to providing the highest standard of health care services to First Nations communities. The eChart integration with the cEMR, and the introduction of PrescribeIT® are important ways Digital Health can ultimately improve the health and well-being of our community members," said Chief Sheldon Kent, Chairperson of the First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba Board of Directors. "We look forward to working with our partners for completion of our cEMR integration work on client registry and immunizations in the near future."

"PrescribeIT® is a game-changer for health care providers and clients alike. By leveraging secure digital technology, we can ensure seamless communication, enhance medication safety and eliminate barriers to access. This innovative solution aligns with our vision of a future where every First Nations individual receives the quality care they deserve," added Pamela Schacht, NP, Sagkeeng Health Centre.

About the First Nations Health Social Secretariat of Manitoba

The First Nations Health Social Secretariat of Manitoba (FNHSSM) is a leading organization committed to improving the health and well-being of First Nations individuals and communities in Manitoba. FNHSSM collaborates with regional partners, First Nations leadership, and government stakeholders to develop and implement innovative health care initiatives that address the unique needs of First Nations populations.

About Mustimuhw Information Solutions

Mustimuhw Information Solutions Inc. (MIS) is a technology solution provider for First Nations health and child and family services. We believe that in information, there is history: accurate, accessible knowledge that is necessary to make critical, time-sensitive and life-dependent decisions. In information, there is truth. We see the Nation beyond the numbers, and the reality of the lives of the members those numbers represent. And in information, there is the future---a future that puts the power to build healthier communities in the hands of our customers. A future for First Nations that is inspired by its members, and powered by Mustimuhw. www.mustimuhw.com.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make health care more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital in health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

About PrescribeIT ®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

