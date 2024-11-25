WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - A community centre run by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, an Indigenous-led community resource organization in Winnipeg, will be redeveloped into Manitoba's first dedicated Indigenous-led family care centre, after an investment of $4.2 million from the federal government.

This project is further supported by $300,000 in funding previously announced by the Government of Manitoba, as well as additional contributions from other partners, including $800,000 from Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Incorporated.

Rendering of the outdoor area of the Larsen Family Care Centre, featuring a bike rack, picnic table, and barbeque. (CNW Group/Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities) Rendering of the exterior of the Larsen Family Care Centre. (CNW Group/Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities) Rendering of the interior lobby of the Larsen Family Care Centre with a wood ceiling. (CNW Group/Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities)

This was announced by Minister Vandal and Tammy Christensen, Executive Director for Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre.

In the heart of Winnipeg's Elmwood neighbourhood, the Larsen Family Care Centre will be Manitoba's first Indigenous-led, dedicated facility of its kind. The site will serve the surrounding community as a drop-in space offering a range of trauma-informed and culturally relevant family resources, wrap-around support services, and programming to nurture children and families.

The federal funding will go towards retrofitting an existing community building into this family care centre, expanding the space and making it safer, more energy efficient, and accessible.

"Community infrastructure creates the strong neighbourhoods we want to call home. The funding announced today will help create an energy efficient and accessible space for Indigenous community members in Winnipeg to gather, learn, and strengthen relationships."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Building on the heart work of the last 40 years, this initiative is a natural next step for the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre to expand our services in the Elmwood community. The Larsen care site will ensure families have access to necessary resources and wrap-around supports that will help keep our families together."

Tammy Christensen, Executive Director for Ma Mawi Wi Chi itata Centre Inc.

The federal government is investing $4,270,324 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The Government of Manitoba has already announced $300,000 in funding, while other funders including the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Incorporated are investing $800,000 .

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

On December 18, 2023, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre is a strength and value-based family resource centre delivering over 50 community-based programs out of 17 sites within Winnipeg and two rural sites in Manitoba.

Established in 1984, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata is a Grandmother in the Winnipeg family of community service providers with over 40 years of experience working with Indigenous families.

Since 2020, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre (Ma Mawi) has been operating out of the community centre located at 575 Larsen.

Since 2022, Ma Mawi has been utilizing the site as a community drop-in and resource centre. Current programming includes a lunch, emergency food supports, sewing groups, parenting groups, and a family dinner program.

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre is collaborating with Indigenous architect Micheal Robertson and Cibinel Architecture Ltd. to renovate the existing building.

