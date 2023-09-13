RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced the 2024 CX-90 Mild Hybrid Inline 6 Turbo (MHEV) and CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) have been awarded its highest safety rating, the 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+.

"The stellar performance of these two new SUVs is a testament to Mazda's commitment to safety," said IIHS President David Harkey. "We strengthened our award requirements in 2023, and Mazda has stepped up to meet the challenge."

First-Ever Mazda CX-90 Earns 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

"Safety is our number one standard at Mazda and our engineers never stop improving on their best work to date, keeping Mazda at the top of the list for safety, one of the most important factors in our customers' purchase decisions," said David Klan, President and CEO, Mazda Canada Inc. "The experts at IIHS also keep moving the bar forward for ever-safer vehicles and roads, and we commend them for their dedication to safety across the industry."

To qualify for the 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.

When equipped with optional front crash prevention technology, the Mazda3, Mazda3 Sport, and CX-30 receive the 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award, while the CX-5 and CX-50 also earned the 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award with standard equipment.

The IIHS is an independent, non-governmental safety-testing organization, funded by the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow Mazda Canada's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaCanada and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaCanada.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]