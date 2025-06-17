Firehouse Subs® Public Safety Foundation of Canada Launches Canadian Wildfire Disaster Relief Fundraiser

All donations made to the Foundation between June 16-30, 2025 will go towards disaster relief and recovery

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Founded by firefighters, Firehouse Subs continues its commitment to public safety by launching a fundraising campaign dedicated to helping Canadians impacted by the wildfires. From June 16 – June 30, all donations made to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada - either online or in-restaurant - will go towards the Foundation's Canadian Disaster Relief Fund, providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and those affected by the devastating wildfires.

"The wildfires taking place in Western Canada are truly heartbreaking, and are greatly impacting the local communities we serve," said Sam Gallant, General Manager of Firehouse Subs Canada. "As a brand built on decades of fire and police service, we're proud to do our part with our Canadian Disaster Relief Fund, providing aid to first responders and victims of these fires."

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in the US with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.

Ten years later, with the opening of the first Canadian Firehouse Subs restaurant in 2015, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada was born. Through this registered charity (BN/Registration #83145 2990), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has granted more than $5.1 million to 391 first responder and public safety organizations, funding five distinct areas, including:

Lifesaving equipment to benefit emergency service organizations and public safety

Prevention education tools for public safety and natural disaster preparedness

Scholarships and continued education for public safety officers

Natural disaster support

Support for military veterans

For more information or to donate, visit firehousesubs.ca/public-safety-foundation. Donations are also accepted in-restaurants and through the Firehouse Subs app.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com and firehousesubs.ca.

SOURCE Firehouse Subs

For more information, please contact: Cristina Rotondo | Craft Public Relations | [email protected] | 416-707-1700