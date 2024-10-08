Firehouse Subs® Becomes Official Sub Partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs®

Firehouse Subs

Oct 08, 2024, 06:00 ET

The beloved hot sub chain announces multi-year partnership amidst the opening of three new restaurants in downtown Toronto

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Announced today, Firehouse Subs® has entered a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Maple Leafs®, becoming the team's official sub partner. Founded by former firefighters, the chain known for its hot and hearty subs unveils the exciting sponsorship just as doors are set to open at three new restaurants in downtown Toronto.

"We are excited to continue growing our footprint with these new restaurants, conveniently located in the heart of downtown Toronto," said Sam Gallant, General Manager, Firehouse Subs Canada. "And we're delighted to be entering this market as the new official sub partner of the Maple Leafs after over 30 years."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Firehouse Subs – a growing sub chain in Canada," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "While hockey fans gear up for an exciting Maple Leafs home opener this weekend, we look forward to collaborating with Firehouse Subs all season long and engaging fans in our local community."

In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has grown across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, with its first restaurant opening in New Brunswick later this year. The brand has more than 85 restaurants in Canada with aspirations to continue growing. The new downtown Toronto locations can be found at:

  • 501 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4Y 0G8
  • 440 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5T 2S6
  • 1221 King St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1G3

The heart of the brand is the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada, which has awarded more than $3.7 million in lifesaving equipment to first responders and public safety organizations. As the brand continues to grow, so do the funds raised for the Foundation, allowing it to accomplish its mission of providing lifesaving equipment to first responders. 

To learn more about Firehouse Subs, visit firehousesubs.ca

About Firehouse Subs  
Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com and firehousesubs.ca.

