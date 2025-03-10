Firehouse Subs® and Hot Ones™ Turn Up the Heat with Exclusive New Subs - and The Last Dab™ Dill Pickle

Two iconic, heat-obsessed brands team up to launch two new flavour-packed subs — Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder and Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder — for a limited-time only

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Firehouse Subs ®, the firefighter-founded hot sub chain, is cranking up the heat with an exciting new partnership with Hot Ones™ , the legendary hot wing celebrity interview series. This collab means guests from coast to coast can test their heat tolerance with two flavour-packed new subs: the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder (HOT!) and the Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder (mild heat).

Available now for a limited time only, the new subs deliver twists on Firehouse Subs' most iconic sub, the Hook & Ladder®:

Firehouse Subs® and Hot Ones™ team up to launch two new flavour-packed subs — Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder and Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder. (CNW Group/Firehouse Subs)

For those seeking some serious heat, the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder features Canadian smoked turkey, honey ham, melted jalapeño jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, deli mustard, Firehouse Hero Sauce, and the one-of-a-kind Last Dab™ Dill Pickle * — a pickle plank marinated in Hot Ones' Last Dab™ Reaper Edition hot sauce. This is Firehouse Subs' spiciest menu offering to date and the first time the Last Dab™ Reaper Edition hot sauce has been used in a menu collaboration.



features Canadian smoked turkey, honey ham, melted jalapeño jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, deli mustard, Firehouse Hero Sauce, and the one-of-a-kind * — a pickle plank marinated in Hot Ones' Last Dab™ Reaper Edition hot sauce. This is Firehouse Subs' spiciest menu offering to date and the first time the Last Dab™ Reaper Edition hot sauce has been used in a menu collaboration. Looking for something more on the mild side? The Zesty Garlic Hook & Ladder packs Canadian smoked turkey, honey ham, melted jalapeño jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, garlic chips, and mayo, with a garlicky punch from Hot Ones' The Classic™ Garlic Fresno Hot Sauce.

"If there's one thing we know at Firehouse Subs, it's flavour. Our fans come to us for innovative sandwiches, so, when we decided to kick it up a notch, we went right to our fellow heat-seeking experts at Hot Ones to help us deliver a truly unforgettable sandwich experience with a scale of mild to seriously spicy," said Dena vonWerssowetz, Chief Marketing Officer of Firehouse Subs. "With the first-ever Last Dab™ Dill Pickle, we're serving one of the hottest subs the industry has ever offered – and for those daring enough, fans who order the Spicy Dill Hook & Ladder can put their heat tolerance to the ultimate test by asking to upgrade their normal side pickle to the Last Dab™ Dill Pickle."

"Firehouse Subs' reputation for delicious, flavourful subs make them the perfect partner for a Hot Ones collab," said Hot Ones host Sean Evans. "We're excited to see our hot sauces take center stage in these creative new subs, each one packing a varying level of heat. This partnership perfectly blends our shared passion for pushing the boundaries of flavour and heat, and we can't wait for our fans to try these fiery subs."

Think you can handle the heat? Visit FirehouseSubs.ca to find your nearest restaurant.

*Individuals sensitive to spice or the Caroline Reaper pepper should not consume this product.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To learn more, visit www.firehousesubs.com and firehousesubs.ca.

About Hot Ones

Hosted by Sean Evans and created by Chris Schonberger, Hot Ones is the internet's hottest celebrity interview show. Hot Ones has welcomed a range of stars from Hollywood's biggest actors like Jennifer Lawrence, Idris Elba, and Viola Davis, to comedians like Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, and Conan O'Brien, to top athletes such as Stephen Curry and Shaquille O'Neal. With 23 complete seasons and over 300 episodes, Hot Ones has been recognized across the internet as a trailblazing interview style show with hot questions and even hotter wings. Launched in 2015, Hot Ones has received two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host, a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Talk Show, and is now eligible for Primetime Emmy consideration.

