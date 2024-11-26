The restaurant brand known for its hot subs and commitment to public safety continues exponential growth across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Firehouse Subs®, the beloved hot sub chain founded by former firefighters, is the fastest growing sandwich brand in Canada (based on a 2023 report*) with no plans of slowing down. This week, the brand announced its 100th restaurant opening in Medicine Hat, Alberta, marking an impressive year of rapid expansion across Canada.

Firehouse Subs® 100th Restaurant Opening Fuels Rapid Expansion Plans in Canada (CNW Group/Firehouse Subs)

In 2024 alone, Firehouse Subs has opened 30 restaurants across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick with plans to open 40 total by the end of the year. It all started in 2015 with the brand's first locally owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa.

"We couldn't be more proud to serve Canadians coast to coast thanks to our accelerated growth in Canada," said Mike Hancock, President of Firehouse Subs. "Our success is rooted in our amazing local and community-focused franchisees who are committed to serving incredible hot subs, delivering heartfelt service to guests and supporting local communities through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada."

In addition to the brand reaching the milestone of opening 100 restaurants, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded a record-breaking $1 million worth of lifesaving grants to first responders across Canada in 2024.

As a purpose-driven brand that champions first responders, Firehouse Subs is committed to supporting the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada, which has awarded 369 grants worth more than $4.1 million to fund critical equipment for local heroes and public safety organizations. Guests interested in supporting the mission of the Foundation can purchase recycled five-gallon pickle buckets for a $3 donation, donate spare change at the register or "round up" their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.



About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Firehouse Subs is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI"), one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – Burger King®, Tim Hortons®, Popeyes®, and Firehouse Subs®. To learn more, visit firehousesubs.ca.

*Source: 2023 store count growth from ChainXY point of interest data

