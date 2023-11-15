Firehouse Subs® Expands to Western Canada with Seven Restaurants Opening Through Early 2024

First restaurants outside Ontario planned in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Firehouse Subs® Canada announced it will bring its hearty and flavourful subs along with its commitment to public safety to guests in new provinces throughout Western Canada. The sandwich brand will open seven new locations across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan through early 2024.

"Our flavourful, hot subs, steamed, and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses are ranked among the best in our industry and we know will resonate well with guests across the heartland of Canada," said Mike Hancock, Firehouse Subs President. "Along with our franchisee partners, we are excited to unlock our growth and bring our delicious hot subs to more guests."

Along with our franchisee partners, we are excited to unlock our growth and bring our delicious hot subs to more guests. Post this

The new restaurants will feature our community design concept, which provides a better dining experience for guests, and a new back-of-house layout with a more efficient flow for crew members. New Firehouse Subs locations will begin opening their doors to new communities through early 2024 and include:

10 D'Arcy Ranch Drive, Okotoks, AB



#910 1155 Cornerstone Blvd NE, Calgary, AB



Unit 114, 2967 Main Street S, Airdrie, AB



Unit 6, 645 Sterling Lyon Parkway, Winnipeg, MB



Unit F105, 31999 Lougheed Highway, Mission, BC



8651 120th Street, Delta, BC



502 Circle Road, Saskatoon, SK

In the first quarter of 2023, the brand launched a new app in Canada, expanding its loyalty program to Canadian guests for the first time. Firehouse Subs Canada opened its first location in Oshawa, Ontario in 2015, and now has more than 60 restaurants in the province.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada, also founded in 2015, has awarded more than $3.2 million in lifesaving equipment to first responders and public safety organizations. As the brand continues to grow, so do the funds raised for the Foundation, allowing it to accomplish its mission of providing lifesaving equipment to first responders.

Visit firehousesubs.ca to find the newest and nearest restaurant.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs® is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with thick quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs® expanded into Canada with its first locally owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread across Ontario. In 2022, Firehouse Subs® was ranked No. 58 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, a comprehensive list that ranks the top franchise companies according to key factors such as unit growth and financial strength. To learn more, visit firehousesubs.ca.

SOURCE Firehouse Subs

For further information: Firehouse Subs Communications, [email protected]