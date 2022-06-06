FIREHOUSE SUBS® CELEBRATES GUESTS BY NAME WITH THE LAUNCH OF "NAME OF THE DAY" OFFER IN CANADA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 6, 2022 /CNW/ --

To show appreciation and thank loyal guests by name, Firehouse Subs announces the launch of the Name of the Day offer in Canada for a very limited time, starting June 6, 2022.

Name of the Day consists of Firehouse Subs choosing a different first name each day, and on that day, guests with the same first name can show their photo ID at any participating restaurant for a free medium sub with any purchase.* The name of the day will be posted at Firehousesubs.ca/nameoftheday and on Firehouse Subs' Canadian Facebook ( @FirehouseSubsCa ), Twitter ( @FirehouseSubsCa ), and Instagram ( @FirehouseSubsCa ) accounts.

*One free sub per person per visit with valid photo ID showing the selected name of the day and presented at participating Canada Firehouse Subs locations. Not valid on online or delivery orders.

For a very limited time starting Monday, June 6, 2022

Participating Firehouse Subs restaurants in Canada

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread like wildfire across Ontario. Most recently, Firehouse Subs was ranked No. 58 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, a comprehensive list that ranks the top franchise companies according to key factors such as unit growth and financial strength.

50+ Firehouse Subs restaurants now open in Canada

$2 million+ donated to public safety organizations in Canada via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada

via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of More than 1,200 restaurants total in 45 U.S. states, Puerto Rico , Canada and non-traditional locations

, and non-traditional locations Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation in the U.S. with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first-responders and public safety organizations. Ten years later, with the opening of the first Canadian Firehouse Subs restaurant in 2015, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada was born and continues the mission of impacting the lifesaving capabilities of local heroes and their communities.

