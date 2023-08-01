Firehouse Subs® Canada Launches New App and Loyalty Program with Free Subs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Firehouse Subs® Canada is heating up appetites and making it easier than ever to order hearty and flavorful subs with the launch of its new app. To celebrate, any new Firehouse Loyalty members will get a free medium sub after their first purchase on the app or website for a limited time.*

Available for download now in all app stores, Firehouse Subs guests can use the new app to find their nearest Firehouse Subs location and place an online order for pick-up through Rapid Rescue To Go.® The app includes features that make it easy to reorder your favourite meals, and robust customization to make sure each hot and hearty sub is just how you like it.

Firehouse Subs is also bringing its loyalty program to Canadian guests for the first time. Firehouse Loyalty members earn points to redeem on future visits, like more free subs, when they order through the app, website and in person, and are the first to learn about new menu items and promotions, including exclusive offers.

"Our Firehouse Subs guests in Canada welcomed us with open arms when we opened our first restaurant in 2015 in Ontario," said Elie Javice, Firehouse Subs Chief Digital Officer. "We're excited to make their experience more convenient and rewarding through exclusive access to new subs and great deals with our new app and loyalty program."

Much like when guests visit their local Firehouse Subs in person, they have the option to donate to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada when they check out on the app. To date, the Foundation has provided more than $2.8 million in lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations. Guests can also support their local communities through the Foundation when dining in Firehouse Subs restaurants by rounding up at the register, donating spare change and purchasing a recycled pickle bucket for a $3 donation.

*Available to redeem in-app after first in-app purchase through October 15. Offer only valid through the app for pick-up at all Canada Firehouse Subs locations. Offer not valid through third party or delivery.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a restaurant chain with a passion for hearty and flavourful food, heartfelt service and public safety. Founded in 1994 by two brothers and former firefighters, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled high with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded into Canada with its first locally-owned franchise restaurant in Oshawa. Since then, the brand has spread like wildfire across Ontario. In 2022, Firehouse Subs was ranked No. 58 in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, a comprehensive list that ranks the top franchise companies according to key factors such as unit growth and financial strength.

Quick Facts:

60+ Firehouse Subs restaurants now open in Canada

$2.8 million+ donated to public safety organizations in Canada via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada

via Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of More than 1,240 restaurants total in 46 U.S. states, Puerto Rico , and Canada

