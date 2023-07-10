MONTREAL, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - With an unprecedented turnout for the annual Montreal Firefighters Family Rendezvous, several firefighters were crowned grand individual and relay team champions, as part of the famous FireFit Challenge that brought together over 250 firefighters from Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes this weekend at Angrignon Park in Montreal.

Firefighter Jonathan Betts of CFB Gagetown, New Brunswick, and Sarah Robitaille of Collège Montmorency took first place, while Élizabeth Bossé of Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal placed 3rd in the individual competition. In the mixed relay events, the Collège Montmorency team from Laval took 1st place, followed by Quinte West (Ontario) in 2nd place and the Montreal team (SIM) in 3rd place. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

With casualty extrication demonstrations, a miniature firefighters' course for children, inflatable games, a display of antique fire trucks, face-painting workshops and free B.B.Q., this annual family get-together for Montreal firefighters has just become a real tradition," said Marc-André Gosselin, head of the event's organizing committee, today, with the support of Chris Ross, president of the Montreal Firefighters' Association.

Finally, they warmly thanked the winners, all the participants and the general public for making this great annual event and the FireFit Championships a resounding success.

Mr. Ross and Mr. Gosselin concluded by saying they were equally confident of seeing this success repeated at the next Rendez-vous familial des pompiers, in 2024!

