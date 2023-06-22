MONCTON, NB, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians have ever-changing needs and expectations when it comes to receiving care. In today's modern workplace, employees want to know they have access to diverse care options, anytime and anywhere, through employer-sponsored health benefit programs. That's why Medavie Blue Cross is pleased to announce a refreshed approach to its Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP) – inConfidence – that is now powered by Inkblot Therapy.

"With the demands on health care in Canada today, people are increasingly looking to their benefit packages to support their health and wellness needs," says Catherine Biermann, Manager, Digital Product Solutions and Partnership. "By integrating EFAPs into an overall benefits plan design, employers can provide additional pathways to care for their employees. Taken a step further, with a digital-first EFAP approach, employees have access to more support channels and barrier-free resources for their mental health and wellness needs."

A recent study shows most Canadians (94%) are interested in at least one digital health service.i inConfidence powered by Inkblot focuses on innovating through technology, allowing for self-service intake and scheduling opportunities and virtual care options; all while maintaining other aspects of a traditional EFAP, including in-person counselling.

The program focuses on:

Personalized and coordinated care

Early intervention and greater access to care

Coverage continuity for members and a cohesive plan experience

Comprehensive short-term and long-term support

Flexibility and comfort for members to choose the most appropriate mode of support that best meets their needs – whether in-person, via telephone or virtually.

"Often times, we hear about low utilization rates when it comes to EFAPs," says Denise Richardson, Senior Vice President of Commercial, Inkblot Therapy, a division of GreenShield Health. "Through this partnership, we are focused on helping more Canadian employees get access to convenient, personalized care when and where they need it. The result? Healthy, happy employees and better health outcomes for all."

As part of Medavie's integrated benefits approach, employees and their eligible dependents can remain with the same therapist, even after transitioning from their EFAP-sponsored hours to their Extended Health Benefit or Health Spending Account, and at reduced rates. For additional details on Inconfidence, visit https://www.medaviebc.ca/en/members/your-coverage/inconfidence.

About Medavie Blue Cross

Medavie Blue Cross is a premier all-in-one carrier that provides health, dental, travel, life and disability benefits and administers federal and provincial government-sponsored health programs. Together with Medavie Health Services, we are part of Medavie, a health solutions partner committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

We are in the Hall of Fame of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures and are certified as a Caring Company by Imagine Canada.

As a not-for-profit organization, we don't have shareholders. Instead, we proudly invest in communities to help address some of Canada's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

About Inkblot Therapy

Inkblot Therapy, a division of GreenShield Health, is a full-service EAP and digital mental health platform aiming to improve mental health at home, work and beyond. It offers innovative, accessible, and effective mental health solutions for individuals and organizations using secure virtual and in-person counselling, personalized therapist matching services and digital-first employee wellness programs.

We are proud to have been named among Canada's Best Places to Work for Mental Wellness and Best Places to Work for Women by Great Place to Work.

i Canada Health Infoway. 2022 Canadian Digital Health Survey: Interest in and Access to Digital Health Services. Accessed June 2023.

SOURCE Medavie Blue Cross

For further information: Jacqueline Zonneville, Executive Communications Lead, Medavie, 416-626-4955, [email protected]