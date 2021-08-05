A call for applications for the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund is also being launched to support organizations that improve the well-being of Veterans and their families

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced financial support to three organizations working to improve the lives of Veterans and their families. This support is made possible through additional funds provided to the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund in Budget 2021.

The organizations are:

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 110 was awarded $122,850 for its Veterans' Wives Support Group, which provides support and coaching to Veteran caregivers and women Veterans.





for its Veterans' Wives Support Group, which provides support and coaching to Veteran caregivers and women Veterans. The Canadian Virtual Hospice, a division of the International Centre for Dignity and Palliative Care, was awarded $211,100 to expand online support options for grieving Veterans and their families. This includes creating greater accessibility for Veterans with brain injuries, mental health issues or who are coping with trauma.





to expand online support options for grieving Veterans and their families. This includes creating greater accessibility for Veterans with brain injuries, mental health issues or who are coping with trauma. The Prince's Trust Canada was awarded $600,000 over two years for its Operation Entrepreneur: National Veteran Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Strategy. This initiative expands and connects Veterans to a network of organizations and businesses supportive of Veteran entrepreneurs.

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides financial support to private, public, or academic organizations to support research, initiatives, and projects that enhance the well-being of Veterans and their families.

The Fund is also now open to new applications. Applications should focus on supporting Veterans during the Post-Covid-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, unemployment, retraining, and health challenges. Additional consideration will be given to projects that look to support equity seeking groups, including those that serve women and LGBTQ2+ Veterans.

Organizations are invited to apply online by 1 October 2021.

"There are organizations—like the three we announced support for today—that are doing some remarkable work with our Veterans and their families right across the country. The number of Well‑Being Fund applications we've received since 2018 tells us there are plenty of other great projects out there, and I'm looking forward to seeing the new and creative initiatives we'll be able to support from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 110 Trenton will be facilitating a Veteran's Wives Support Group that will be meeting twice monthly, led by a local psychotherapist who specializes in Veteran care. Veterans' wives over the years have had the unique struggle to look after their home and family while their husband has been away much of the time, and as they age must now care for themselves and their husband. This group responds to those needs through psychotherapy in a safe, comfortable and caring group setting."

Deborah Holmes, Office Manager, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 110

"Canadian Virtual Hospice applauds Veterans Affairs for its commitment to support innovative, online grief services for Veterans and their families. This investment allows us to extend our collaboration with Veterans and their families to design and implement accessible new resources and services to support personal and family well-being."

Shelly Cory, Executive Director, Canadian Virtual Hospice

"With the support of the Veterans Affairs Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, Prince's Trust Canada will collaborate with and connect Veteran-serving and entrepreneur-serving organizations across Canada to create a National Veteran Entrepreneur Ecosystem. This ecosystem is a network of supports designed to help Veterans overcome barriers in their transition from military service so that they become effective, successful entrepreneurs with a new civilian mission.″

Sharon Broughton, Chief Executive Officer, Prince's Trust Canada

Through Budget 2021 and starting this year, $15 million over three years is available to support projects that address the needs of Veterans during the post-COVID-19 recovery, including homelessness, unemployment, retraining and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2+ Veterans.

over three years is available to support projects that address the needs of Veterans during the post-COVID-19 recovery, including homelessness, unemployment, retraining and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2+ Veterans. Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has provided more than $25 million to help over 60 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families.

