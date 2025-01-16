Financial assistance for Gazans arriving in Canada now available

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada remains deeply concerned about the catastrophic conditions faced by people in Gaza. While it is extremely difficult for people to exit Gaza at this time, Canada is making sure the necessary supports are in place for Gazans as they start to arrive in our country.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that Palestinians who have arrived in Canada can now apply to receive transitional financial assistance. This assistance will help them and their family members meet their basic needs—such as food, clothing and housing—as they join their Canadian relatives in communities across Canada.

The assistance will consist of a direct, one-time payment of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child (17 years and under). To make sure those who are already in Canada, or will be arriving in the coming months, are able to quickly access financial assistance, we will be providing the one-time payments in stages, beginning with people who have arrived in Canada by March 31, 2025. Those people are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible upon arrival.

As payments will be issued through direct deposit, applicants must have a bank account with a Canadian financial institution. Learn more about who is eligible and how to apply for financial assistance.

In addition, TRV application fees and biometrics fees will be refunded to people applying for the temporary measures for extended family in Gaza. Those who have already submitted their TRV application and paid the fees will receive a refund in the coming weeks.

These measures build on various supports we have put in place to help family members of Canadians and permanent residents from the region, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in Canada.

Quote

"Our commitment to supporting Palestinians fleeing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza does not stop once they've arrived in Canada. Settlement support and this financial assistance are critical to address the immediate challenges that come with moving to a new country under such circumstances. We'll continue advocating for the safety of everyone in the region while making sure that those who are in Canada have what they need to be successful in their new communities."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

Funding for people who arrive after March 31, 2025 , will require support from parliamentarians.

, will require support from parliamentarians. As of January 4, 2025 4,782 applications have been accepted into processing under the temporary resident pathway for Palestinian extended family in Gaza 1,014 people who exited Gaza and had TRV applications in process were able to submit biometrics and complete their application, and have been approved to come to Canada 616 people have arrived in Canada under the temporary public policy

In addition to the temporary measures, Palestinians and those impacted by the conflict who left Gaza on or after September 1, 2023 , have been able to use IRCC's existing programs. As of January 4, 2025 , an additional 473 people who fled Gaza and who have approved TRVs or temporary resident permits may also be eligible for supports, including financial assistance, once they arrive in Canada .

on or after , have been able to use IRCC's existing programs. As of , an additional 473 people who fled and who have approved TRVs or temporary resident permits may also be eligible for supports, including financial assistance, once they arrive in . The temporary resident pathway for Palestinian extended family in Gaza will close on April 22, 2025 , or once 5,000 TRV applications are accepted into processing, whichever comes first.

will close on , or once 5,000 TRV applications are accepted into processing, whichever comes first. Canada recently announced an additional $50 million to address urgent needs in Gaza and the West Bank . This brings Canada's total international assistance funding to $215 million since the start of the conflict, which is helping to provide food, water, emergency medical assistance, protection services and other life-saving assistance.

Related products:

Associated link:

SOURCE Citizenship and Immigration Canada

Contacts for media only: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Press Secretary, Minister's Office Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]