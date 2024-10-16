Financial assistance for Gazans arriving in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada remains deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Since Hamas' terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, Canada has been actively working to support family members of Canadians and permanent residents from the region, as well as Israelis and Palestinians already in Canada.

As part of these efforts, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that Palestinians impacted by the crisis who have left Gaza will receive transitional financial assistance after they arrive in Canada.

The financial assistance will help Gazans meet their basic needs—such as food, clothing and housing—as they arrive in communities across Canada and find jobs. More details about this program will be shared when available.

In addition to financial assistance, Gazans who are fleeing the conflict, regardless of whether they have applied to come to Canada under the special temporary immigration pathway for extended family or as regular temporary resident visa holders, will have access to the following supports in Canada:

three months of temporary health coverage under the Interim Federal Health Program to help address urgent medical needs upon arrival

under the Interim Federal Health Program to help address urgent medical needs upon arrival settlement services such as language training, information about and orientation to life in Canada (such as help enrolling children in school or opening a bank account), and information and services to help them find a job

such as language training, information about and orientation to life in (such as help enrolling children in school or opening a bank account), and information and services to help them find a job the ability to apply for fee-exempt study or open work permits from within Canada

While it remains extremely difficult for people to exit Gaza at this time, Canada is taking proactive steps so that the necessary supports are in place for Gazans when they can arrive.

Quote

"We remain deeply committed to supporting Palestinians during the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and are concerned about the well-being of all people in the region. Providing settlement and financial support is critical to addressing the immediate challenges faced by Gazans finding safety in Canada. We will continue to help those seeking refuge live and thrive in communities across the country while advocating for everyone's safety."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts:

As of October 5, 2024 4,245 applications have been accepted into processing under the temporary resident pathway for Palestinian extended family in Gaza 733 people who exited Gaza and had TRV applications in process were able to submit biometrics and complete their application, and have been approved to come to Canada 334 people have arrived in Canada under the temporary public policy

In addition to applications approved through the temporary measures, Palestinians who left Gaza on or after October 7, 2023 , have been able to use IRCC's existing programs. As of October 5, 2024, at least 248 Palestinians with approved temporary resident visas or temporary resident permits may also be eligible for these supports once they arrive in Canada .

on or after , have been able to use IRCC's existing programs. As of October 5, 2024, at least 248 Palestinians with approved temporary resident visas or temporary resident permits may also be eligible for these supports once they arrive in . Canada announced it is providing $140 million in humanitarian assistance funding to address urgent needs stemming from the crisis in the Gaza Strip , the West Bank, Israel and neighbouring areas. Canada's funding will help provide food, water, emergency medical assistance, protection services and other life-saving assistance.

announced it is providing $140 million in humanitarian assistance funding to address urgent needs stemming from the crisis in the , the and neighbouring areas. funding will help provide food, water, emergency medical assistance, protection services and other life-saving assistance. Movement out of Gaza is extremely challenging due to factors outside of Canada's control. Canada will continue working closely with local authorities—at every level—to facilitate the exit of extended family members and to advocate for their safety.

is extremely challenging due to factors outside of control. will continue working closely with local authorities—at every level—to facilitate the exit of extended family members and to advocate for their safety. Temporary measures for eligible Israeli and Palestinians nationals who would like to extend their stay in Canada have also been put in place.

