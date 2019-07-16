Finalists announced for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Prairies program

Prairies entrepreneurs are driving disruption in the Transformative Age

CALGARY, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Each year EY recognizes unstoppable entrepreneurs who are bettering the world around them and cutting through the noise of this Transformative Age. Today, the firm named 45 finalists across 9 categories in its EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards 2019 Prairies program.

"This year's finalists represent a diverse range of industries and geographies across the Prairies region, including a new crop of emerging businesses that are disrupting traditional markets," says Rob Jolley, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Director. "Despite a tough economic environment these past four years, our finalists showcase the unstoppable force of entrepreneurs to innovate and transform in the face of adversity."

Consistent with the themes from the EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer, entrepreneurs in the Prairies region recognize that the risks associated with the Transformative Age can be framed as opportunities to drive business forward. And they're not letting a period of economic and trade uncertainty slow them down. Together, the businesses of this year's finalists employ more than 2,600 people and see annual revenues of nearly $800 million.

"Entrepreneurs are increasingly embracing new technologies to innovate their services, improve efficiencies and disrupt businesses," says Jolley. "With more entrepreneurs branching out into the technology sector, we've introduced a new category to this year's program — Communication Technology. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all entrepreneurs at our awards gala in the fall."



View the full list of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Prairies finalists

What's next?

The Prairies finalists will come together on 10 October 2019 in Calgary at the annual awards gala, where EY will name one winner in each of the nine categories selected by the independent panel of judges. One of those category winners will be named the overall Prairies EY Entrepreneur Of The Year and will later compete with regional winners from Pacific, Ontario, Québec and Atlantic for the title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year. The Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2020.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

The 2019 Prairies independent judging panel consists of Brenda Nowakowski, Vice President Finance, JNE Welding; Kristi Cawthorn, CEO, Startec Compression & Process; Linda McCurdy, Director, President and CEO, K-Bro Linen Systems; Lorne Jacobson, Vice Chairman, TriWest Capital Partners; Marcela Mandeville, CEO, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs; Mike Fata, Founder, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods; and Tim Melton, Chairman, Melcor Developments.

This year's program national sponsors are ICI RDI, The TMX Group, The Globe and Mail Inc., Air Canada, Media One Creative and The Printing House Limited. Prairies regional sponsors are Captivate Networks and Canadian Western Bank.

