Finalists announced for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Ontario program

Ontario entrepreneurs are emerging to transform their industries

TORONTO, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Each year EY recognizes unstoppable entrepreneurs who are bettering the world around them and cutting through the noise of this Transformative Age. Today, the firm celebrates 42 finalists across 9 categories in its EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards 2019 Ontario program.

"I'm blown away by the remarkable stories of entrepreneurs we have in this region," says Craig Roskos, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "We have a significant number of new and emerging entrepreneurs this year — with nearly half of the businesses less than 10 years old. But what stands out the most is how all of our finalists are responding to change by continuously challenging the status quo and innovating to uncover news ways of thinking."

Despite a period of renewed economic uncertainty, executives' confidence continues to grow. The EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer finds geopolitical issues, trade tensions and alerts for economic downturn are top of mind for entrepreneurs, but these same issues are likewise seen as an avenue for opportunity. Companies are remaining positive by turning to M&A and technology to improve agility, gain a competitive advantage and drive local and global economic growth.

"The majority of this year's finalists have an international reach — and impact. They're driving positive change in local economies and communities, and those around the world," says Paula Smith, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "We're proud to see businesses from this region responding to global demands and making a difference, and that we can tell their success stories."

Across global markets, this year's 42 Ontario finalists currently employ 17,080 people and generate annual revenues of almost $5 billion.

View the full list of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Ontario finalists

What's next?

The Ontario finalists will come together on 24 October 2019 in Toronto at the annual awards gala, where EY will name one winner in each of the nine categories selected by the independent panel of judges. One of those category winners will be named the overall Ontario EY Entrepreneur Of The Year and will later compete with regional winners from Pacific, Prairies, Québec and Atlantic for the title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year. The Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2020.

