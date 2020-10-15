OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - This notice has been updated to advise that the outbreak appears to be over and the outbreak investigation has been closed. Peaches imported from the United States are no longer under investigation.

Why should you take note

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) collaborated with federal and provincial public health partners, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella infections that occurred in two provinces. Given that Salmonella illness reporting linked to this outbreak has significantly decreased over the last four weeks, the outbreak appears to be over and the investigation has been closed.

Investigation findings identified exposure to peaches from Prima Wawona from the United States as a likely source of the outbreak. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a consumer advisory for peaches recalled by Prima Wawona, sold from June 1, 2020 to August 22, 2020 in Canada. These peaches included yellow, white and organic peaches and were sold under various brand names:

Extrafresh

Harvest Sweet

Prima

Sweet 2 Eat

Sweet O

Sweet Value

Wawona

Wegmans

Canadians are advised not to eat any recalled products or any foods containing recalled products.

Peaches grown in Canada were not associated with this outbreak.

Investigation summary

In total, there were 57 confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis illness linked to this outbreak in two provinces: Ontario (41) and Quebec (16).

Individuals became sick between June and August 2020. Twelve individuals were hospitalized. No deaths were reported. Individuals who became ill were between 0 and 91 years of age. The majority of cases (60%) were female.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a related consumer advisory for peaches recalled by Prima Wawona. More information on products recalled by Prima Wawona from the United States is available on CFIA's website.

The U.S. CDC also investigated an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses with a similar genetic fingerprint to illnesses reported in this outbreak.

Who is most at risk

Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but children aged 5 years and under, older adults, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for contracting serious illness.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days. It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

What should you do to protect your health

Do not eat, use, sell or serve any recalled food products. Check to see if you have recalled food products at home. If you do, throw them out and wash your hands.

If you have been diagnosed with a Salmonella infection or any other gastrointestinal illness, do not cook food for other people.

infection or any other gastrointestinal illness, do not cook food for other people. Contact your local public health authority to report any food safety concerns at restaurants or grocery stores, or if you suspect food poisoning from a restaurant or other food establishments.

Symptoms

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection , called salmonellosis, typically start 6 to 72 hours after exposure to Salmonella bacteria from an infected animal, person or contaminated product.

Symptoms include:

fever

chills

diarrhea

abdominal cramps

headache

nausea

vomiting

These symptoms usually last for 4 to 7 days. In healthy people, salmonellosis often clears up without treatment, but sometimes antibiotics may be required. In some cases, severe illness may occur and hospitalization may be required. People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can be infectious from several days to several weeks. People who experience symptoms, or who have underlying medical conditions, should contact their health care provider if they suspect they have a Salmonella infection.

What is the Government of Canada doing

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health of Canadians from enteric disease outbreaks.

The Public Health Agency of Canada leads the human health investigation into an outbreak and is in regular contact with its federal, provincial and territorial partners to monitor the situation and to collaborate on steps to address an outbreak.

Health Canada provides food-related health risk assessments to determine whether the presence of a certain substance or microorganism poses a health risk to consumers.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency conducts food safety investigations into the possible food source of an outbreak.

The Government of Canada will continue to update Canadians if new information related to this investigation becomes available.

Additional information

