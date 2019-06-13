Final Three Teams Revealed for Season 7 of CTV's THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, Premiering July 2

– Final teams include a doctor, project consultant, entrepreneur, personal trainer, and producers –

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - As announced today, live on CTV's THE SOCIAL, the final three teams competing on Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA were revealed. Racers include a doctor, project consultant, entrepreneur, personal trainer, and two producers, who join previously announced teams revealed earlier this week on YOUR MORNING and yesterday on THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW. ETALK's nightly coverage also continues at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA returns Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning July 2 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Teams racing during Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA include:

Anthony & James

A married couple who want to be positive role models for Indigenous youth.

Anthony Johnson

Age: 33

Current City: amiskwaciy-wâskahikan (Edmonton, Alta.), Treaty Number Six Territory

Hometown: Navajo Nation, AZ

Occupation: Project Consultant

James Makokis

Age: 37

Current City: amiskwaciy-wâskahikan (Edmonton, Alta.), Treaty Number Six Territory

Hometown: Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Alta.

Occupation: Doctor

Nicki & Aisha

Spirited friends who have been besties for 17 years.

Nekeita "Nicki" Lee

Age: 31

Current City: Toronto, Ont.

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Personal Trainer



Aisha Bentham

Age: 31

Current City: Toronto, Ont.

Hometown: Oshawa, Ont.

Occupation: Artist/Entrepreneur

Meaghan & Marie

Resilient twin sisters, who are business partners and best friends.

Meaghan Wright

Age: 25

Current City: Halifax, N.S.

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Occupation: Co-Founder, Mirror Image Media

Marie Wright

Age: 25

Current City: Halifax, N.S.

Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Occupation: Co-Founder, Mirror Image Media

