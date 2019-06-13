Final Three Teams Revealed for Season 7 of CTV's THE AMAZING RACE CANADA, Premiering July 2

– Final teams include a doctor, project consultant, entrepreneur, personal trainer, and producers –
– For more on the Season 7 teams, visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - As announced today, live on CTV's THE SOCIAL, the final three teams competing on Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA were revealed. Racers include a doctor, project consultant, entrepreneur, personal trainer, and two producers, who join previously announced teams revealed earlier this week on YOUR MORNING and yesterday on THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW. ETALK's nightly coverage also continues at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. THE AMAZING RACE CANADA returns Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning July 2 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

Teams racing during Season 7 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA include:

Anthony & James
A married couple who want to be positive role models for Indigenous youth.

Anthony Johnson
Age: 33
Current City: amiskwaciy-wâskahikan (Edmonton, Alta.), Treaty Number Six Territory 
Hometown: Navajo Nation, AZ
Occupation: Project Consultant

James Makokis
Age: 37
Current City: amiskwaciy-wâskahikan (Edmonton, Alta.), Treaty Number Six Territory 
Hometown: Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Alta.
Occupation: Doctor

Nicki & Aisha 
Spirited friends who have been besties for 17 years.

Nekeita "Nicki" Lee 
Age: 31
Current City: Toronto, Ont.
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.
Occupation: Personal Trainer

Aisha Bentham
Age: 31
Current City: Toronto, Ont.
Hometown: Oshawa, Ont.
Occupation: Artist/Entrepreneur

Meaghan & Marie 
Resilient twin sisters, who are business partners and best friends.

Meaghan Wright
Age: 25
Current City: Halifax, N.S.
Hometown: Halifax, N.S. 
Occupation: Co-Founder, Mirror Image Media

Marie Wright
Age: 25
Current City: Halifax, N.S.
Hometown: Halifax, N.S. 
Occupation: Co-Founder, Mirror Image Media

For more information on the teams competing on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA this season, viewers can visit CTV.ca/TheAmazingRaceCanada and search the team pages presented by Chevrolet. The site features team videos, bios, and exclusive content. As the go-to resource for THE AMAZING RACE CANADA fans, CTV.ca also includes full episodes and sneak peeks.

