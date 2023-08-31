FINAL ROUND OF PERFORMERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 2023 CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD

SPECIAL GUESTS AND PRESENTERS ALSO REVEALED AS OFFICIAL COUNTDOWN TO COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK 2023 AND CANADA'S BIGGEST NIGHT IN COUNTRY MUSIC BEGINS

THE CCMA AWARDS PRESENTED BY TD AIRS LIVE FROM HAMILTON, ONTARIO ON SEPTEMBER 16 AT 8 P.M. ET/PT EXCLUSIVELY ON CTV, CTV.CA, AND THE CTV APP

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) unveiled the final list of performers and presenters set to take the stage for Canada's biggest night in country music; the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD. CTV is the exclusive home to catch all of the action, with the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD airing live from Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre on Saturday September 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV App. Visit CTV.ca to confirm local broadcast times.

Adding to an already stacked line-up of performers are Music Row Magazine's "Next Big Thing" Cooper Alan, UMG Nashville recording artist and an Amazon Music "2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch" Dalton Dover, multi-Platinum ACM Award nominated group High Valley, ACM and CCMA Award winning songstress Carolyn Dawn Johnson, 22x CCMA Award winning entertainer Brett Kissel, multi-award winning Québec Star Matt Lang, Canadian Gold-certified chart-topper Tyler Joe Miller, BMG recording artist and America's Got Talent finalist Drake Milligan, Canadian Platinum-certified singer/songwriter SACHA, and multi-Platinum selling artist, producer, and actor Tyler Shaw.

Dalton Dover, SACHA, and previously announced performers Carly Pearce and Pat Monahan (Train) will also be stepping onto the stage to hand out the night's awards alongside newly announced presenters; 2x CMA and 26x CCMA award-winner Gord Bamford, host of CTV's The Good Stuff With Mary Berg and multiple Canadian Screen Award-winner Mary Berg, 2023 Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame® inductee Brian Edwards, 2x CCMA Award winner and iHeartRadio Canada PURE COUNTRY host Shannon Ella, CCMA nominated breakthrough artist Nate Haller, reigning CCMA Rising Star Award winner Andrew Hyatt, multiple CCMA and JUNO nominated band Hunter Brothers, DIAMOND-selling superstar Brian Kelley, multi-CCMA Award nominee JoJo Mason, self-love advocate and content creator Alicia McCarvell, CCMA Rising Star and Songwriter of the Year Award winner Madeline Merlo, Platinum-selling JUNO Award winning singer-songwriter Jess Moskaluke, 2x CCMA Female Artist of the Year Meghan Patrick, and from acclaimed CTV Original drama Transplant, Jim Watson.

They join previously announced performers Dean Brody, Jade Eagleson, Sam Hunt, James Barker Band, The Reklaws, Josh Ross, Dallas Smith, Tenille Townes, and Train, setting the stage for a truly memorable night for all.

Canada's largest celebration of country music kicks off on Thursday, September 14, with a celebrated lineup of Country Music Week events programmed over three days. The highly anticipated hybrid music festival and industry conference offers something for everyone, including fan favourite events; CCMA Songwriters' Unplugged presented by Rogers, SiriusXM Top of the Country finale, CCMA Legends Show presented by PURE COUNTRY, CCMA House presented by Amazon Music, the CCMA Red Carpet Pre-Show in partnership with PURE COUNTRY, and more.

Tickets for the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD are available starting at $59.99 plus taxes/fees in-person through the FirstOntario Centre Box office or online at www.Ticketmaster.ca , with $1 from each ticket sold going towards the CCMA Foundation, a charitable organization that aims to support Canadians with the help of the music community, artists, and partners with a vision to change lives through the power of music under three pillars – music for change, music for healing and music for youth. Tune-in to the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD live on CTV at 8:00 p.m. EDT/9:00 p.m. ADT/7:00 p.m. CDT, and at 8:00 p.m. local time in Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Colombia.

